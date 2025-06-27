Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Major search in Ingleby Barwick near river for 13-year-old boy

Cleveland Police have appealed for information about Mylo Capilla who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday at an area known as the ‘Muddies’.

Tom Wilkinson
Friday 27 June 2025 04:09 EDT
13-year-old Mylo Capilla is missing (Family Handout/PA)
13-year-old Mylo Capilla is missing (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

A major search operation is under way near a river for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Cleveland Police have appealed for information about Mylo Capilla who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday at an area known as the “Muddies” in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, near the River Tees.

A large search of the area, which is close to Ramsey Gardens, has been carried out since then involving the emergency services.

Cleveland Police said Mylo was believed to be wearing a dark T-shirt and dark bottoms.

The force urged members of the public who wanted to help to first speak to officers.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “While searches are ongoing, officers are reminding members of the public in the area to liaise with them directly and for their own safety not to enter any water.

“If you have information that will assist officers please call 101 quoting reference number 117649.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in