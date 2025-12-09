Traitors host Claudia Winkleman among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman will be among those accepting honours on Tuesday as she is officially made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

Winkleman, 53, and her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly were both made MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

They announced last month that they will leave the show after fronting it together since 2014.

Their last appearance will be the Christmas special, which will air on December 25.

Last week the BBC confirmed The Traitors will return to screens on New Year’s Day.

Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands to front the show, in which a new batch of faithful civilians attempt to weed out the murderous traitors before the prize pot is snatched away.

The first series of Celebrity Traitors, which aired in the autumn, was a cultural touchstone and a ratings winner for the BBC.

Comedian Alan Carr snatched victory from faithful historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

Former cabinet minister Dame Penny Mordaunt, who played a prominent role during the King’s coronation in 2023, will be at the Castle on Tuesday. She was made a dame for political and public service.

Her profile was boosted by her sword-carrying role as Lord President of the Council during the coronation ceremony.

Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with matching cape, and headband with gold feather embroidery, she was responsible for bearing the Sword of State and presenting the Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King, the first time the duty had been carried out by a woman.

Mother and daughter Alison Madgin, 60, and Carly Barrett, 34, are being made MBEs for services to the prevention of knife crime.

Ms Madgin’s daughter, Samantha Madgin, was a new mother aged 18 when she was stabbed to death in Wallsend in 2007. Her son was just 68 days old when she died.

Ms Madgin and Ms Barrett set up Samantha’s Legacy, a community interest company, in 2019, and have since given talks to young people across the north east of England about the dangers of carrying knives.

Former chancellor of the Exchequer Sir Jeremy Hunt will officially receive his knighthood for political and public service, which he was awarded with ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours.