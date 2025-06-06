Almost quarter of drivers have not had eye test in past two years – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly one in four drivers (24%) have not had an eye test in the past two years, a new survey suggests.

The poll, commissioned by insurer Churchill, comes amid growing concern over the lack of checks on drivers once they pass their test.

Drivers in the UK must read a number plate 20 metres away as part of their driving test, but that is the only time they are required to prove their sight is good enough to drive.

The NHS recommends people have their eyes tested every two years.

Motorists are required to self-declare if they have a medical condition that could affect their ability to drive.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander received a prevention of future deaths report from HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire Dr James Adeley in April, which related to the deaths of four people killed by drivers with failing eyesight.

The motorists had ignored the advice of opticians that their sight had deteriorated to a level where they should no longer drive.

The Churchill survey suggested that 83% of UK adults would support compulsory eye tests for drivers every decade.

The figure rises to 88% for those who would be in favour of sight exams every three years once drivers reach 70 years old.

Some 12% of drivers surveyed admitted they either thought their sight was not road legal, or were not sure it was.

Department of Transport (DfT) figures show 240 people were injured and seven were killed in crashes on Britain’s roads in 2023 in which defective eyesight was a factor.

That was the most casualties since 2017, when the total was 262.

Nicholas Mantel, head of motor insurance at Churchill, said: “It seems surprising that UK drivers never need to prove that their eyesight is safe enough for driving once they have passed their driving test.

“What is even more remarkable is that some people continue to drive despite suspecting that their eyesight isn’t good enough – or are doing so without wearing their prescription lenses or glasses.

“Our research suggests that there’s overwhelming public support to make our roads safer by introducing compulsory eyesight tests for drivers.”

Ms Alexander recently told the Commons Transport Select Committee she is “open to considering” requiring older motorists to pass eye tests to keep their driving licence.

This could be part of the Government’s upcoming road safety strategy.

A DfT spokesman said: “Every death on our roads is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the families of everyone who has lost a loved one in this way.

“The NHS recommends adults should have their eyes tested every two years and drivers are legally required to inform the DVLA if they have a condition which affects their eyesight.

“We are committed to improving road safety and continue to explore ways to achieve this.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Opinium between May 20-23 among 2,000 UK adults, of whom 1,312 were drivers.