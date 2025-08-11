Priest in ‘serious but stable condition’ following attack in Downpatrick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Co Down priest remains in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital after being subjected to a “brutal attack” in his church on Sunday.

Father John Murray was reportedly struck to the head at St Patrick’s Church.

He was approached by a man who asked if he would hear his confession ahead of the Sunday morning service, and attacked as shocked parishioners arrived for mass.

Father Murray had been due to retire later this week.

Police have said the attack may be linked to the death of a man in Downpatrick.

A 30-year-old man remains in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at an address in the Marian Park area at about 12pm on Sunday.

A prayer vigil was held at St Brigid’s Church in the town on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the Downpatrick Family of Parishes said: “Canon Murray continues to receive exceptional care.

“He is stable and comfortable.”

They added that St Patrick’s Church and its grounds remained closed.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath described shock and disbelief in Downpatrick following the events of Sunday.

“First of all the community would want to have thoughts and prayers with the family of the deceased individual, and I know that that community in and around the Marian Park area will wrap around them and support them,” he told the BBC.

“Then the shocking nature and the graphic nature of the attack on Father Murray on what was supposed to be the commencement of his retirement, in a public manner and in daylight, exposes an awful lot of vulnerability in that scenario but also more widely, for clergy across Ireland, and other workers in the community, what can happen in the blink of an eye.”