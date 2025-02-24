750 schools named for free breakfast clubs pilot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first schools to offer free breakfast clubs for pupils have been named as the Government pushes ahead with its flagship scheme.

Some 750 state schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout.

The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

The £7 million “early adopters” scheme – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout in England – was announced at Labour’s party conference in September.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the clubs would help to break the link “between background and success” for families “all over the country”.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this Government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life,” she said.

The headteachers’ union welcomed the expansion of breakfast clubs, which some schools already run, but expressed concerns that funding would fall short of the cost.

“It will be crucial that these concerns are addressed before the programme is rolled out across the country to ensure that it does not place further pressure on already strained school budgets, and that children and families can fully reap the benefits,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT.

The full list of schools, by local authority, is:

Newcastle upon Tyne– Welbeck Academy– Our Lady and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School

North Tyneside– St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary, Wallsend– Langley First School– Ivy Road Primary School

South Tyneside– St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, South Shields– Ashley Academy– Stanhope Primary School

Sunderland– Barnwell Academy– Fatfield Academy– St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School, Silksworth– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland– Hudson Road Primary School– Dame Dorothy Primary School– Richard Avenue Primary School

Hartlepool– St Helen’s Primary School– Greatham CofE Primary School

Middlesbrough– Pennyman Primary Academy– St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School

Redcar and Cleveland– Skelton Primary School– New Marske Primary School– Overfields Primary School– Lockwood Primary School

Stockton-on-Tees– Prior’s Mill CofE Primary School– Ingleby Mill Primary School– Holy Trinity Rosehill CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School– Ash Trees Academy– Green Gates Academy

Gateshead– St Joseph’s Catholic Infant School, Birtley

County Durham– Cleves Cross Primary and Nursery School Academy– Esh CofE (Aided) Primary School– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Blackhall– St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, Bishop Auckland– Moorside Primary Academy– Witton-le-Wear Primary School– Middlestone Moor Academy– Beamish Primary School– Cockfield Primary School– St Margaret’s Church of England Primary School– Prince Bishops Community Primary School– Croft Community School

Darlington– High Coniscliffe CofE Primary School

Northumberland– Morpeth Chantry Middle School– Morpeth Newminster Middle School– Malvin’s Close Academy– Croftway Academy– Mickley First School– NCEA Warkworth Church of England Primary School– Amble Links Primary School– Otterburn Primary School– Cambo First School– Shilbottle Primary School– Bothal Primary School– Hareside Primary School– Chollerton Church of England Aided First School– Holy Trinity Church of England First School

Knowsley– Blacklow Brow School– Eastcroft Park School– Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School– Hope Primary School – A Joint Catholic and Church of England Primary School

Liverpool– St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School– Fazakerley Primary School– New Heights High School

St Helens– Ashurst Primary School– Garswood Primary and Nursery School– Pace

Sefton– King’s Lander Primary Academy– St Monica’s Catholic Primary School

Wirral– Woodchurch Road Academy– Overchurch Junior School– Castleway Primary School– Leasowe Primary School– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School– Heygarth Primary School– The Observatory School

Bolton– Lever Edge Primary Academy– St Paul’s CofE Primary School, Astley Bridge– Devonshire Road Primary School– Kearsley West Primary School– Gilnow Primary School– Forwards Centre

Bury– Radcliffe Hall Church of England Methodist Primary School– Emmanuel Holcombe Church of England Primary School– St John with St Mark CofE Primary School

Manchester– Oasis Academy Harpur Mount– Manchester Communication Primary Academy– Crowcroft Park Primary School– Pike Fold Primary School– St Agnes C of E Primary School

Oldham– Richmond Academy– Greenhill Academy– Alt Academy– Westwood Academy– Northmoor Academy– Whitegate End Primary and Nursery School– St Agnes CofE Primary School– Greenfield St Mary’s CofE School

Rochdale– Bamford Academy

Salford– St Joseph the Worker RC Primary School– New Park Academy

Stockport– Outwood Primary School

Tameside– Greenfield Primary Academy– Hawthorns School

Wigan– St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School– Bickershaw CofE Primary School– St Stephen’s CofE Primary School

Halton– Palace Fields Primary Academy– Kingsway Primary Academy School– Hillview Primary School– St Martin’s Catholic Primary School and Preschool

Warrington– Bruche Primary School Academy– Beamont Primary School

Lancashire– Pendle Primary Academy– Maharishi Free School– Sharneyford Primary School– Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School– Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School– Burscough Village Primary School– St Mary’s CofE Primary School Rawtenstall– Balderstone St Leonard’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School– Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School– Coppull St John’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School– Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School– Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School– St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School Euxton

Blackburn with Darwen– Audley Infant School

Cheshire East– Disley Primary School– Ashdene Primary School– Pott Shrigley Church School

Cheshire West and Chester– Over Hall Community School– St Bernard’s Roman Catholic Primary School– Victoria Road Primary School– Wolverham Primary and Nursery School– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy– Winsford High Street Community Primary School– Hartford Manor Primary School & Nursery

Cumberland– Seaton Academy– Broughton Primary School– Castle Carrock School– Yewdale School– Arlecdon Primary School– Wigton Nursery and Infant School– Inglewood Infant School– Brook Street Primary School– Blackford CofE Primary School– Beckermet CofE School– Waberthwaite CofE School– Hallbankgate Village School– The Bishop Harvey Goodwin School (Church of England Voluntary Aided)

Westmoreland and Furness– Burton Morewood CofE Primary School– Yanwath Primary School– Lindal and Marton Primary School– Storth CofE School– Coniston CofE Primary School– Lindale CofE Primary School– Culgaith CofE School– Langdale CofE School– St Thomas’s CofE Primary School– Morland Area CofE Primary School– Selside Endowed CofE Primary School– Warcop CofE Primary School

Barnsley– Summerfields Primary Academy– Shawlands Primary School– Brierley Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Doncaster– Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy– Carr Lodge Academy– Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy– Bentley High Street Primary School– Edlington Victoria Academy– Rosedale Primary School– Park Primary School– Bawtry Mayflower Primary School

Rotherham– Coleridge Primary– Brookfield Junior Academy

Sheffield– Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School– High Green Primary School– Carfield Primary School

Bradford– Dixons Marchbank Primary– Dixons Manningham Academy– Copthorne Primary School– The Academy At St. James– Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery– Baildon Glen Primary School– Dixons Music Primary– Lady Royd Primary School– Ben Rhydding Primary School– Co-op Academy Delius

Calderdale– Scout Road Academy– Trinity Academy St Peter’s– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy– Luddenden CofE School– Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School– Elland Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Kirklees– Scissett Middle School– Field Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy– Manorfield Infant and Nursery School– Batley Grammar School– Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School

Leeds– Kippax Ash Tree Primary School– Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School– Cockburn Haigh Road Academy– Micklefield Church of England Primary Academy– Dixons Trinity Chapeltown– Robin Hood Primary School– Bankside Primary School– Park Spring Primary School– Bramley St Peter’s Church of England Primary School– Carr Manor Community School

Wakefield– Darrington Church of England Primary School– Featherstone North Featherstone Junior and Infant School

City of Kingston upon Hull– Longhill Primary School– Maybury Primary School– Neasden Primary School– Kingswood Parks Primary School– St Vincent’s Voluntary Catholic Academy– St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy– Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy– St Nicholas Primary School– Thorpepark Academy– Ings Primary School– St Charles Voluntary Catholic Academy– Broadacre Primary School– Ganton School

East Riding of Yorkshire– Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School A Catholic Voluntary Academy– St Mary’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy– North Cave Church of England Primary School– Newport Primary School– Welton Primary School– Leven Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Bugthorpe Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Willerby Carr Lane Primary School– Riverside Special School

North East Lincolnshire– Bursar Primary Academy– Western Primary School

North Lincolnshire– Oasis Academy Parkwood– Winterton Church of England Infants’ School

North Yorkshire– Leyburn Primary School– Riverside School, Tadcaster– Saxton Church of England Primary School– St George’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy– St Peter’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy– Linton-on-Ouse Primary School– Sheriff Hutton Primary School– Giggleswick Primary School– Leavening Community Primary School– Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Fylingdales Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Sharow Church of England Primary School– Askrigg Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Long Preston Endowed Voluntary Aided Primary School– Springwater School

York– St Paul’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Derbyshire– Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School– North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy– Chaucer Infant School– Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School– William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School– Bradwell Junior School– Ashbourne Primary School– Morley Primary School– Barrow Hill Primary Academy– Bamford Primary School– Darley Dale Primary School– New Mills Primary School– Parwich Primary School– Lenthall Infant and Nursery School– Elton CofE Primary School– Eyam CofE Primary School– Rowsley CofE (Controlled) Primary School– Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School– Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School– Matlock Bath Holy Trinity CofE Controlled Primary School– Peak Forest Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Fitzherbert CofE (Aided) Primary School

Derby– Firs Primary School– Hardwick Primary School– Cavendish Close Junior Academy– Ash Croft Primary Academy– Cottons Farm Primary Academy– Carlyle Infant and Nursery Academy– Castleward Spencer Academy– Shelton Junior School

Leicestershire– Parkland Primary School South Wigston– Captains Close Primary School– Riverside Community Primary School Birstall– Griffydam Primary School– Worthington School– Oxley Primary School Shepshed– Witherley Church of England Primary School– Dorothy Goodman School Hinckley

Leicester– Merrydale Junior School– Braunstone Community Primary School– Woodstock Primary Academy– Heatherbrook Primary Academy– Abbey Mead Primary Academy– Buswells Lodge Primary School– Krishna Avanti Primary School– Avanti Fields School

Nottinghamshire– St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy– St Peter’s CofE Primary Academy, Mansfield– Normanton-On-Soar Primary School– William Lilley Infant and Nursery School– Hallcroft Infant and Nursery School– Larkfields Junior School– Misterton Primary and Nursery School– Arnold Mill Primary and Nursery School– Orchard Primary School and Nursery– Holly Primary School– Wood’s Foundation CofE Primary School

Nottingham– William Booth Primary and Nursery School– Crabtree Farm Primary School

Lincolnshire– St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, A Voluntary Academy– St Nicholas CE Primary Academy– St Anne’s Church of England Primary School, Grantham– The Lincoln St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School– Newton-on-Trent CofE Primary School– Great Ponton Church of England School– The Marston Thorold’s Charity Church of England School– The Eresby School, Spilsby

North Northamptonshire– Gretton Primary Academy– Havelock Infant School– Havelock Junior School– Oakway Academy– Danesholme Infant Academy– Compass Primary Academy– Thrapston Primary School– Whitefriars Primary School– Great Doddington Primary

West Northamptonshire– DSLV E-ACT Academy– Spring Lane Primary School– Queen Eleanor Primary Academy– Braunston Church of England Primary School– Byfield School– Wootton Park School– Barry Primary School– Billing Brook Special School

Birmingham– Erdington Hall Primary School– E-ACT Nechells Academy– Mansfield Green E-ACT Academy– The Oaklands Primary School– St George’s Church of England Primary School– Yarnfield Primary School– Pegasus Primary School– Hillstone Primary School– Nonsuch Primary School– St Wilfrid’s Catholic Junior and Infant School– The Oaks Primary School– Ark Victoria Academy– Hall Green Infant School– Lozells Junior and Infant School and Nursery– Bellfield Junior School– Glenmead Primary School– Woodthorpe Junior and Infant School– World’s End Infant and Nursery School– St Patrick and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School– Anglesey Primary School– Mapledene Primary School– Wilson Stuart School– Mayfield School– Langley School

Coventry– Keresley Grange Primary School– Joseph Cash Primary School

Dudley– Manor Way Primary Academy– Tenterfields Primary Academy

Sandwell– Corngreaves Academy– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School– St Mary Magdalene CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Shenstone Lodge School

Solihull– Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Primary School– Kineton Green Primary School– Kingshurst Primary School

Walsall– Goldsmith Primary Academy– Rivers Primary Academy– King Charles Primary School– Pool Hayes Primary School– Oakwood School

Wolverhampton– Lanesfield Primary School– Penn Fields School

Staffordshire– Landau Forte Academy Greenacres– The Meadows Primary School– Shobnall Primary & Nursery School– Langdale Primary School– St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School– Landywood Primary School– Holy Trinity CofE (C) Primary School– The Fountains Primary School

Stoke-on-Trent– St Gregory’s Catholic Academy– Greenways Primary Academy– Alexandra Junior School– Alexandra Infants’ School– Milton Primary Academy– Co-op Academy Grove

Herefordshire– Longtown Community Primary School– Little Dewchurch CofE Primary School– Whitchurch CofE Primary School

Worcestershire– Oasis Academy Warndon– St Stephen’s CofE First School– Catshill First School– Meadows First School– Westacre Middle School– Upton-Upon-Severn CofE Primary and Pre School– Red Hill CofE Primary School– Holy Redeemer Catholic Primary School– Sytchampton Endowed Primary School– Blackminster Middle School– Cookley Sebright Primary School– Bewdley Primary School– Riversides School

Shropshire– Oakmeadow Church of England Primary and Nursery School– Highley Community Primary School– Woodlands School

Telford and Wrekin– Lawley Primary School– St Matthew’s Church of England Aided Primary School and Nursery Centre

Warwickshire– The Nethersole CofE Academy– St James’ CofE Academy– Wolvey CofE Primary School– Goodyers End Primary School

Luton– Venture Academy– Denbigh Primary School– Parklea Primary School– William Austin Junior School– Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre

Bedford– The Hills Academy– Priory Primary School– Turvey Primary School– Hazeldene School– Riseley CofE Primary School– Greys Education Centre

Central Bedfordshire– Linslade School– Alameda Middle School– Etonbury Academy– Westoning Lower School– Meppershall Church of England Academy– Laburnum Primary School– Swallowfield Primary– Maulden Lower School– Moggerhanger Primary School– Shefford Lower School

Cambridgeshire– Buckden CofE Primary School– Peckover Primary School– Mepal and Witcham Church of England Primary School– Hartford Junior School– Hartford Infant and Preschool– Stapleford Community Primary School– Upwood Primary Academy– St Laurence Catholic Primary School– Great Wilbraham CofE Primary Academy– Meldreth Primary School– The Spinney Primary School– Kings Hedges Primary School

Peterborough– Northborough Primary School– St John Henry Newman Catholic VA Primary School

Essex– Kents Hill Junior School– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Colchester– Kirby Primary Academy– Pemberley Academy– Hilltop Infant School– Laindon Park Primary School & Nursery– King’s Ford Infant School and Nursery– Down Hall Primary School– Newport Primary School– St Andrew’s Bulmer Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– Dr Walker’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Fyfield– St Peter’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, South Weald– Radwinter Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School– Rodings Primary School– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School– Leverton Primary School– Upshire Primary Foundation School

Southend-on-Sea– Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School– St Helen’s Catholic Primary School– Heycroft Primary School

Thurrock– Shaw Primary Academy– Mossbourne Herd Lane Academy– Horndon-On-the-Hill CofE Primary School– Bonnygate Primary School

Hertfordshire– Flamstead End School– Hormead Church of England (VA) First School– Lodge Farm Primary School

Norfolk– Woodlands Primary Academy– St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary Academy & Nursery– Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy– Heacham Infant and Nursery School– Blenheim Park Academy– St William’s Primary School– Kinsale Infant School– Brooke Voluntary Controlled Church of England Primary School– Forncett St Peter Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School– Duke of Lancaster School– Sheringham Woodfields School– John Grant School, Caister-on-Sea

Suffolk– The Beeches Community Primary School– Great Heath Academy– Long Melford Church of England Primary School– Beck Row Primary Academy– Henley Primary School– Somerleyton Primary School– Fressingfield Church of England Primary School– Charsfield Church of England Primary School– Occold Primary School– Howard Community Academy– Wetheringsett Church of England Primary School– Earl Soham Community Primary School– Priory School– Stone Lodge Academy– Riverwalk School

Greenwich– Fossdene Primary School– Saint Mary Magdalene Church of England All Through School– St Peter’s Catholic Primary School

Hackney– Thomas Fairchild Community School– Grasmere Primary School– Nightingale Primary School

Islington– Whitehall Park School– Laycock Primary School– Vittoria Primary School

Kensington and Chelsea– Ashburnham Community School– Fox Primary School

Lambeth– St Luke’s Church of England Primary School– Van Gogh Primary– St Helen’s Catholic Primary School– Henry Fawcett Primary School

Lewisham– Deptford Park Primary School– Downderry Primary School– Edmund Waller Primary School– Elfrida Primary School– Lucas Vale Primary School– Rushey Green Primary School– John Ball Primary School– Brent Knoll School

Southwark– The Belham Primary School– Crawford Primary School

Tower Hamlets– Chisenhale Primary School– St Luke’s Church of England Primary School

Wandsworth– The Alton School– Anglo Portuguese School of London

Westminster– Millbank Gardens Primary Academy

Barking and Dagenham– John Perry Primary School– William Ford CofE Junior School– Robert Clack School– Monteagle Primary School– Richard Alibon Primary School with ARP for Cognitive and Learning Difficulties: SEN Base

Barnet– Claremont Primary School– Ashmole Primary School– Tudor Primary School

Bexley– Willow Bank Primary School– Jubilee Primary School

Furness– Furness Primary School– St Margaret Clitherow RC Primary School– Preston Park Primary School– Donnington Primary School– St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School

Bromley– Warren Road Primary School– Hayes Primary School

Croydon– Chestnut Park Primary School– Oasis Academy Ryelands– Elmwood Junior School

Ealing– Downe Manor Primary School– Blair Peach Primary School– Wolf Fields Primary School

Enfield– Carterhatch Infant School– St Matthew’s CofE Primary School

Haringey– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School– St Mary’s Priory RC Infant School– Earlham Primary School

Harrow– The Welldon Park Academy– Weald Rise Primary School– Glebe Primary School

Havering– Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School

Hillingdon– St Matthew’s CofE Primary School– Pield Heath House RC School

Hounslow– Cavendish Primary School– The Rosary Catholic Primary School

Merton– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School

Newham– Bobby Moore Academy– Brampton Primary School

Redbridge– Coppice Primary School

Richmond upon Thames– Nelson Primary School

Sutton– Cheam Park Farm Primary Academy– Cheam Common Junior Academy– Cheam Fields Primary Academy– Brookfield Primary Academy– Cheam Common Infants’ Academy

Waltham Forest– Salisbury Manor Primary School– Edinburgh Primary School– Ainslie Wood Primary School– Lime Academy Hornbeam

Buckinghamshire– St Mary’s Church of England School– Ashmead Combined School– Hawridge and Cholesbury Church of England School

Milton Keynes– Holmwood School– Brooksward School– The Willows School and Early Years Centre– St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School– Brooklands Farm Primary School

East Sussex– Seaford Primary School– St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School– Torfield School

Hampshire– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School– Farnborough Grange Nursery & Infant Community School– The Ferns Primary Academy– Marlborough Infant School– Long Sutton Church of England Primary School– Rownhams St John’s Church of England Primary School– John Keble Church of England Primary School– Hordle CofE (VA) Primary School– Manor Church of England Infant School

Portsmouth– Court Lane Junior Academy

Southampton– Bevois Town Primary School– St John’s Primary and Nursery School

Windsor and Maidenhead– St Edward’s Royal Free Ecumenical Middle School, Windsor

West Berkshire– Francis Baily Primary School

Reading– Caversham Park Primary School– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School

Slough– Pippins School– Claycots School

Kent– Salmestone Primary School– Kingsnorth Church of England Primary School– Knockhall Primary School– Sunny Bank Primary School– Chilmington Green Primary School– Westmeads Community Infant School– Downs View Infant School– Laddingford St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School– St. Edmund’s Church of England Primary School– Meadows School

Medway– St Helen’s Church of England Primary School, Cliffe

Isle of Wight– Gatten and Lake Primary School– Barton Primary School

Oxfordshire– Cholsey Primary School– Queen Emma’s Primary School– Botley School– Barton Park Primary School– Edward Feild Primary School– Marsh Baldon CofE Primary School– Checkendon Church of England (A) Primary School– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Oxford

Surrey– Cross Farm Infant Academy– Mytchett Primary & Nursery Academy– Lakeside Nursery & Primary Academy– South Camberley Primary and Nursery School– The Vale Primary School– Kingfield Primary School– Shawley Community Primary Academy– West Ashtead Primary Academy– Hurst Park Primary Academy– Hatchlands Primary– Gosden House School

West Sussex– Baldwins Hill Primary School, East Grinstead– Holmbush Primary Academy– Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School– St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School, Horsham– Westbourne Primary School– Parklands Community Primary School– The Meads Primary School– Birdham CE Primary School– Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School– Rogate CofE Primary School– Nyewood CofE Junior School– Bishop Tufnell CofE Primary School, Felpham

Bath and North East Somerset– St Michaels Junior Church School– Peasedown St John Primary School

City of Bristol– Summerhill Academy– Oasis Academy New Oak– Nova Primary School– Chester Park Junior School– Briarwood School

North Somerset– Worle Village Primary School

South Gloucestershire– St Anne’s Church of England Primary School– Christ Church Hanham CofE Primary School

Dorset– Dorchester Middle School– Marshwood CofE Primary Academy– Bridport, St Mary’s Church of England Primary School– Durweston Church of England Primary School– Stoborough Church of England Primary School– St George’s Church of England Primary School, Langton Matravers– Cerne Abbas CofE VC First School– Powerstock Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole– Elm Academy– Malmesbury Park Primary School– Bearwood Primary and Nursery School

Wiltshire– Amesbury Archer Primary School– Hilmarton Primary School– Holbrook Primary School

Swindon– St Mary’s Catholic Primary School– Seven Fields Primary School– Wroughton Junior School

Devon– Broadclyst Community Primary School– East Worlington Primary School– St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Axminster– Bearnes Voluntary Primary School– Charleton Church of England Academy– Thurlestone All Saints Church of England Academy– Lew Trenchard Church of England Primary School– Dunsford Community Academy– Whipton Barton Junior School– Whipton Barton Infants and Nursery School– Lifton Community Academy– Beaford Community Primary & Nursery School– St Sidwell’s Church of England Primary School & Nursery– Horwood and Newton Tracey Community Primary School– St Andrew’s Church of England Academy– Sandford School– Ilfracombe Infant and Nursery School– Shebbear Community School– Tavistock Primary & Nursery School– Stoke Canon Church of England Primary School and Pre-School– Goodleigh Church of England Primary School– St Catherine’s CofE Primary School– Glendinning Academy– Ellen Tinkham School– Bidwell Brook School

Plymouth– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School– St Peter’s RC Primary School– Widey Court Primary School– Pilgrim Primary Academy– Pennycross Primary School

Torbay– St Michael’s Church of England Academy– Sherwell Valley Primary School

Cornwall– Trenance Learning Academy– St Ives Infant School– St Merryn School– Altarnun Primary School– Carclaze Community Primary School– Tregony Community Primary School– Luxulyan School– St Catherine’s CofE Primary School– Mount Charles School– St Francis CofE Primary School– Egloskerry Primary School– Jacobstow Community Academy– Gwinear Community Primary School– Community & Hospital Education Service Ap Academy– Penwith Alternative Provision Academy

Gloucestershire– The Rosary Catholic Primary School– Kemble Primary School– Grange Primary Academy– Bream Church of England Primary School– St Catharine’s Catholic Primary School– Calton Primary School– Kingswood Primary School– Stonehouse Park Infant School– Down Ampney Church of England Primary School– Huntley Church of England Primary School– Paternoster School– Battledown Centre for Children and Families– Belmont School– Sladewood Academy– The Shrubberies School

Somerset– St Mary’s & St Peter’s Church School– Shepton Beauchamp Church School– Castle Cary Community Primary School– West Pennard Church of England Primary School