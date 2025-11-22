Dundalk crash victims forever united together, funeral hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The names of five young people killed in a road crash in Co Louth will be now forever united together, a funeral for one of the victims has heard.

Chloe McGee, a 23-year-old teacher from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, died in the fatal collision near Dundalk last weekend along with her boyfriend Alan McCluskey, who was also 23 and from Drumconrath in Co Meath.

Their friends Dylan Commins, 23, from Ardee in Co Louth, Shay Duffy, 21, from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, and Chloe Hipson, 21, from Bellshill, Lanarkshire, Scotland, were also killed.

The group was believed to have been on their way to socialise in Dundalk when the Volkswagen Golf they were in collided with another car.

Another man travelling in the Golf, who was in his early 20s, was injured in the crash, as were a man and woman travelling in the other vehicle.

Hundreds of mourners joined Ms McGee’s family at St Joseph’s Church in Carrickmacross on Saturday morning for her funeral mass. President of Ireland Catherine Connolly was among those who gathered to pay respects.

Symbols reflective of the young teacher’s life placed at the altar included a family photograph and also a picture of her and Mr McCluskey. The service heard the couple had recently returned from a holiday in Dubai.

Other items included a cowboy hat to symbolise Ms McGee’s love of country music and a passport representing her desire to explore the world.

Ms McGee was a teacher at O’Fiaich College in Dundalk.

In his homily, Monsignor Shane McCaughey said the crash had devastated the five families of those who had died.

“Five names that will be forever united when people recall the terrible events,” he said.

The cleric spoke of Ms McGee’s deep faith and also her “bubbly character, infectious laughter and smiles that could light up any room”.

Turning to her family, Monsignor McCaughey acknowledged that their hearts were broken.

“And yet, what I want to say today is ‘Thank God’,” he added.

“Thank God for 23 years of life, thank God for Chloe’s fun, for her joy, for her determination to overcome obstacles, for her willingness to achieve goals.

“Thank God for her energy, for her dancing and her teaching, for her charming smile and her radiant love.”

At the close of the service, Ms McGee’s brother Aaron paid emotional tribute.

“Just a second, one moment, a heartbeat, a breath, and the ordinary turned into the unthinkable,” he said.

“Now your name feels soft when spoken, as if everyone who says it is trying to hold it carefully, so it won’t break, Chloe.”

He described his sister and Mr McCluskey as “two hearts completely themselves” who found comfort in each other’s presence.

Speaking of his sister’s legacy, he added: “You left echoes in places you never meant to, empty chairs, unfinished plans, hands that still reach for you without thinking, but you also left a light in the laughter you gave so easily, in the way you made others feel seen, in the warmth that has outlived the moment you were taken.”

Ms McGee’s brother concluded: “We carry you forward, not as a shadow of loss, but as a quiet truth that life, even a short one, can be bright enough to change the people who loved you. Rest gently, Chloe.”

The funerals for Mr McCluskey and Mr Commins took place on Friday.

A service for Mr Duffy will be held on Saturday afternoon.