George Carey among clergy facing possible disciplinary action over Makin report

Former archbishop of Canterbury George Carey is among a number of clergy facing possible disciplinary action after a damning abuse report which prompted Justin Welby’s resignation.

Lord Carey was named in the Makin review, which concluded abuse carried out for decades by Christian camp leader John Smyth was known about and not acted upon by various people within the Church.

Lord Carey resigned as a priest in December following an investigation into the Church of England’s handling of a separate sexual abuse case.

He is one of 10 clergy named by the Church’s national safeguarding team (NST) on Tuesday as people they are seeking to bring disciplinary proceedings against over potential failures in safeguarding.

The Makin report said Lord Carey had been informed of Smyth’s abuse and been sent a copy of a previous report into it “but he denies seeing it”.

While Lord Carey, who is aged 89, had already given up what is known as his permission to officiate, it is believed the most serious penalty – a lifetime ban on ministry – could still be imposed.

Others named include Reverend Sue Colman, who is the wife of the Colman’s mustard heir Sir Jamie Colman.

The Makin report concluded Mrs Colman, associate minister at St Leonard’s Church in Oakley, near Basingstoke in Hampshire, was aware of Smyth’s abuse before being ordained and noted that she and her husband visited Smyth in Africa in the 1990s and funded the Smyths through a personal trust.

The others name by the NST are Bishop Paul Butler, Reverend Roger Combes, Reverend Andrew Cornes, Reverend Tim Hastie-Smith, Reverend Hugh Palmer, Reverend Paul Perkin, Reverend Nick Stott and Reverend John Woolmer.

The NST said in all cases it would be asking for permission of the President of the Tribunals to bring a clergy discipline measure (CDM) “out of time” – as currently there is a 12-month time limit on cases being brought.

No firm timeline has been given for action being taken, but it is understood it could take up to 10 weeks for permission to be granted.

Under the CDM, outcomes can range from a conditional discharge where no penalty is imposed, to removal from office, resignation by consent and a lifetime ban from ministry.

A new process, replacing the CDM, was approved by the Church’s parliament earlier this month to include defrocking, but it is not thought this will be in place in time for these cases.

The independent review by Keith Makin into the Church of England’s handling of allegations of serious abuse by Smyth was published in November and led to the eventual resignation of Mr Welby as archbishop of Canterbury.

The review concluded that barrister Smyth, thought to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church, might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported allegations to police in 2013.

Smyth is said to have subjected his victims to traumatic attacks across five decades in three different countries and involving as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa.

He died aged 77 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and so was “never bought to justice for the abuse”.

Alexander Kubeyinje, the Church of England’s national director of safeguarding, said: “We must not forget that at heart of this case are the survivors and victims who have endured the lifelong effects of the appalling abuse by John Smyth, we are truly sorry.

“Today we have announced next steps in the process looking at both risk and disciplinary processes.

“We know this will never undo the harm caused but the Church is committed to taking very seriously its response to the findings of the review as well as responding to its recommendations.”

– Anyone affected by this issue can call the Safe Spaces helpline on 0300 303 1056 or visit safespacesenglandandwales.org.uk or contact the diocesan safeguarding team in their area at safeguarding@churchofengland.org.