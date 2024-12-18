Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drivers have been warned which major routes to avoid this Christmas season as experts predict a record number of festive trips will be made.

Around 29.3 million Christmas journeys will take place between Wednesday and 24 December, the RAC has estimated, with nearly half taking place on the pre-Christmas weekend alone.

Surveying over 2,000 drivers, the motoring group has urged festive commuters when to avoid major routes over the coming days. On Friday, it’s best to stay off the roads for the five hours between 2pm and 7pm on Friday 20 December, with nearly three million trips planned across the day.

This jumps to a massive 3.72 million on Saturday, when drivers are urged to avoid the five hours between 1pm and 6pm and set off well before this “gridlock” period if they can.

open image in gallery The RAC has urged drivers to travel at off-peak times (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

The only day predicted to see more journeys than this is Christmas Eve, when 3.76 million journeys are set to be made. The RAC urges drivers who must travel on 24 December to do so outside of the hours from 10am to 4pm, setting off after this if possible.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Our research suggests that with Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, many drivers will be squeezing in their getaway trips right up until the big day itself.

“Travelling outside peak hours might be the only way drivers miss the worst of the jams. Planned rail strikes are also likely to add to the misery.”

The roads likely to be hit by the longest traffic jams over the coming days have also been revealed.

On Friday, queues of more than 45 minutes can be expected on the M3 between Surrey and Hampshire, on the M25 in west London and the M1 near Watford.

Further north, the M53 northbound from Chester to Liverpool will be worst affected by delays during home-time traffic.

