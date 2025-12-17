The Christmas treats which have risen in price by as much as 70%

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cost of dozens of festive groceries and treats have seen above-inflation increases of as much as 70 per cent, shoppers have been warned ahead of Christmas.

New research by Which? has found that chocolate goods have seen the biggest price rises from last year, while the cost of many Christmas dinner essentials has also risen sharply.

By tracking the price of over 25,000 products across major supermarkets, the consumer group found that chocolate had the highest inflation year-on-year, at 14.2 per cent.

Chocolate manufacturers have said poor crop yields on cocoa farms due to climate change is part of the reason for rising prices, whilst many have noticed that products are getting smaller or changing ingredients.

Which? found that, at Morrisons, a pack of Lindt Milk Chocolate Teddy Christmas Tree Decorations rose from £3.50 in 2024 to £6 in 2025 – an increase of 71.4 per cent.

open image in gallery The cost of dozens of festive groceries and treats have seen above-inflation increases ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, at Tesco, the popular Terry's Chocolate Orange has risen from £1.50 to £2.50 (up 66.7 per cent). However, the product is £1.80 with a Clubcard.

And in more bad news for Christmas shoppers, researchers also found several instances of where the price of turkeys have increased far above inflation.

The highest increase was record at Tesco, where its Finest free range medium turkey increased from £53.82 to £68.77– up by £14.95, or 27.8 per cent. However the price remains at £53.82 with a Clubcard.

Meanwhile, at Ocado, the KellyBronze free range extra large turkey increased from £117.00 to £131.63, up by £14.63, or 12.5 per cent.

Turning to overall price increases from last year, Which? researchers found that it was Waitrose with the highest price inflation at 6.2 per cent. This was followed by Sainsbury's (5.4 per cent) and Morrisons (5 per cent).

Ocado, Lidl, Tesco, Aldi all recorded below 5 per cent, however Asda was the only supermarket with price inflation below the current rate, at 3 per cent. The CPI took a surprise sharp downturn to 3.2 per cent in November, amid a slowdown in food prices.

open image in gallery Higher turkey prices could make this years’ Christmas dinner more expensive ( Getty Images )

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor said: “Which?’s findings show that blanket inflation figures often do not show the full picture of what shoppers face at the supermarket when doing their Christmas food shop, as some individual items have shot up by up to 70 per cent in price year on year.

“Shoppers worried about their finances this festive season can save money by shopping in Aldi, Lidl and Asda, which have among the lowest rates of inflation year on year and also tend to be the cheapest supermarkets overall.

“It’s also a good idea when shopping at any time of year to keep an eye on the unit price as this makes it easier to compare across different pack sizes, brands and ranges to ensure you are getting the best deal.”

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “At Morrisons, we remain committed to offering our customers great quality products at affordable prices at Christmas and throughout the year. Our More Card members can also earn More Points on every purchase and redeem those points for Fivers off their shopping. They also benefit from market-leading discounts as well as personalised offers and surprises."

An Ocado spokesperson said: “At Ocado, we offer the widest range of any UK supermarket giving customers the opportunity to create a Christmas feast that suits them, whatever their budget. What’s more, with the Ocado Price Promise, we continue to price match over 10,000 products our customers know and love with Tesco.com, including promotions and Clubcard prices, all year round.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We believe Christmas should be joyful and generous which is why we are focused on giving customers brilliant value with trusted quality. Last month our delicious Taste the Difference All Butter Mince Pies and Mini All Butter Mince Pies were available through Nectar Prices for £1.75, more than 10 per cent cheaper than the same time last year.

“We’re continuing fantastic offers as the big day approaches with price matched mince pies from just £1.25 and from Thursday 18 December right through to Christmas Eve, Sainsbury's is offering classic vegetable trimmings including carrots, Brussels sprouts, parsnips and more for just 15p with Nectar prices."

Waitrose was approached for comment.