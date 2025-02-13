Tories call for ‘lifetime ban’ on Islamist ‘hate-preacher’ entering UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives have called for a “lifetime ban” on Islamist “hate-preacher” Mohamed Hoblos entering the UK.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said in a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper that “freedom of speech does not walk hand-in-hand with freedom for extremist Islamist clerics to come to this country and further their attempts to undermine our society.”

Mr Hoblos is scheduled to speak at a number of events across the UK at the end of the month.

He has previously been barred from entering other countries including Germany and Holland.

In his letter to Ms Cooper, Mr Philp said: “This social media ‘cleric’ has used his platform to spread hatred of Western values and, in a widely circulated video, told his followers that paedophiles, rapists and murderers who pray are better, in the eyes of Allah than non-paedophiles, non-rapists and non-murderers who do not pray.

“Saying that missing prayers is more serious than being a paedophile is sick – especially given the horrific rape gang scandal.

“People expressing these vile views should not be allowed into the UK.”

He added: “It’s quite clearly basic common sense he’s issued a lifetime ban from entering the UK, we’re better off without him.”

The issue was also raised during Business Questions in the Commons, by Conservative MP Bob Blackman who called for a “banning order”.

He told MPs: “On Sunday the 23rd of February, when we’re due to come back after recess, the renowned hate preacher Mohamed Hoblos is due to speak in this country.

“He’s been banned in Germany, banned in Holland and I know that the shadow Home Secretary has written to the Home Secretary already asking that he be banned from this country.

“Given that antisemitism is at its highest peak ever, and anti-Muslim hatred is at a peak, it is clear that the last thing we want is someone coming along and stirring up racial and religious hatred.

“So can the Leader use her good offices to encourage the Home Secretary to issue a banning order to prevent this man from coming to this country?”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “(Mr Blackman) raises a very serious matter, as he does often in the House, about how we tackle antisemitism in this country, how we tackle hate speech, and how we take action to make sure that those who are spreading hate and antisemitism are prevented from doing so, and I shall certainly raise the matter with the Home Secretary and make sure he gets a full response.”