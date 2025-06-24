UK seeks ‘trade and investment relationship’ with China despite spying risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese spying, interference in the UK’s democracy and attempts to undermine the economy have increased in recent years, the UK Government said.

Ministers promised “greater robustness and consistency” in the way the UK deals with China but acknowledged the desire for a “trade and investment relationship” with the world’s second biggest economy.

The “China audit”, which examined the extent of the UK’s relationship with Beijing, recommended increasing the Government’s ability to engage with the Asian economic superpower while increasing “resilience” against the risks posed by Xi Jinping’s country.

A summary of the audit’s findings – including guidance for colleges and universities which rely on Chinese students and partnerships for vital funding – were laid out in the national security strategy.

“The challenge of competition from China – which ranges from military modernisation to an assertion of state power that encompasses economic, industrial, science and technology policy – has potentially huge consequences for the lives of British citizens,” the strategy said.

The audit underlined the need for “direct and high-level engagement and pragmatic cooperation where it is in our national interest”, signalling further high-level talks with Beijing.

“In a more volatile world, we need to reduce the risks of misunderstanding and poor communication that have characterised the relationship in recent years,” the strategy said.

“China’s global role makes it increasingly consequential in tackling the biggest global challenges, from climate change to global health to financial stability.

“We will seek a trade and investment relationship that supports secure and resilient growth and boosts the UK economy.”

But the strategy acknowledged “several major areas, such as human rights and cyber security, where there are stark differences and where continued tension is likely”.

The report noted: “Instances of China’s espionage, interference in our democracy and the undermining of our economic security have increased in recent years.

“Our national security response will therefore continue to be threat-driven, bolstering our defences and responding with strong counter-measures.

“We will continue to protect the Hong Kong community in the UK and others from transnational repression.”

The China audit recommended “an increase in China capabilities across the national security system”.

“That includes creating the basis for a reciprocal and balanced economic relationship, by providing guidance to those in the private or higher education sectors for which China is an important partner,” the strategy said.