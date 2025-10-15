Cummings claims China obtained ‘extremely secret’ government data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominic Cummings has claimed that China breached high level systems to obtain “vast amounts” of classified government information for years.

Boris Johnson’s former adviser said he and the then-prime minister were told about the breach in 2020 and that it involved so-called Strap material, a government classification for highly sensitive intelligence material.

He said that fundamental infrastructure for transferring sensitive data around the British state was compromised “for years”.

He did not say how the system had been breached but that he would be willing to share what he knew with MPs if they were to hold an inquiry.

Mr Cummings told The Times: “What I’m saying is that some Strap stuff was compromised and vast amounts of data classified as extremely secret and extremely dangerous for any foreign entity to control was compromised.

“Material from intelligence services. Material from the National Security Secretariat in the Cabinet Office. Things the government has to keep secret. If they’re not secret, then there are very, very serious implications for it.”

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer promised to publish key evidence that forms part of the collapsed China spying case.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case collapsed because the Government’s evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.

But Sir Keir insisted the “substantive” evidence was submitted under the Conservatives and supplementary statements handed to the CPS subsequently reflected the Tory administration’s position.

Mr Cummings called it “absolutely puerile nonsense” to suggest that whether to define China as a threat is a “difficult semantic question”.

“Anyone who has been read in at a high level with the intelligence services on China knows that the word threat doesn’t even begin to cover it,” he said.

The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.