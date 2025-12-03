Postcode lottery leads to ‘uneven’ care for children with brain cancer – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children with brain tumours face “uneven” NHS care depending on where they live, according to a new report.

The Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission conducted a review of the UK’s paediatric neuro-oncology system, examining 15 out of 17 services.

The organisation in her name has identified gaps in the care children with brain tumours may face.

The report highlights a number of concerns about testing, wraparound care and a lack of access to clinical trials in some parts of the country.

Findings include:

– Concerns over delays in genetic testing and whole genome sequencing.

– Shortages of rehabilitation staff in some centres and particular concerns about access to specialist rehabilitation for children who lived far away from the hospital.

– Only half of patients had access to a play specialist, and education support was not uniform.

– Only a small number of centres offered clinical trials to patients who lived far away from the hospital or centre.

The authors of the report said there is a “lack of standardisation” in quality of care for patients which can lead to “substantial variation” in important services including psychological care, rehabilitation or play therapy.

“This key challenge is apparent in patient feedback, which demonstrates uneven experiences and outcomes for children and their families, depending on where they receive treatment,” they wrote.

They added: “There are notable disparities in access to clinical trial opportunities… a particular challenge is ensuring patients who live far from large academic centres can still participate in new research.”

A bereaved mother said it is “not fair” that a child’s care can depend on where they live.

Louise Fox’s son George died from a glioblastoma in 2022 when he was just 13,

The 51-year-old, from Bedfordshire, said: “George was a bright, kind and caring boy who dreamed of becoming an architect and loved Lego, Arsenal and golden retrievers.

“George had a devastating 11.5 months from the first headache to losing his life, one he so desperately wanted to live to its fullest.

“During his illness, we encountered moments of exceptional care but we also faced stark disparities in access geographically and in support services.

“It became heartbreakingly clear: whether a child lives in London, Newcastle, or a small town or village can determine the treatment journey they receive. This is not fair.

“Every child deserves the best care, wherever they live.”

Dame Tessa, a former Labour cabinet minister, died from a brain tumour in 2018.

Nicky Huskens, chief executive of the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission, said: “For the first time, we have a detailed national picture of where care for children with a brain tumour excels and where it falls short.

“This study shows that, for children with a brain tumour in the UK, whereabouts in the country they live, and whether they live in a city or in a rural area, can affect their treatment and care.

“The treatment and care of children with a brain tumour should not be impacted by their postcode.

“The task is now to turn the insights in this study into action, and ensure every child has access to the highest standards of treatment, care and research.

“Already, centres in the study are making significant, targeted improvements.”

The organisation has created a “road map” to improve treatment and care for children with brain tumours which includes key recommendations form the report.

Dr Karen Noble, director of research, policy and innovation at the charity Brain Tumour Research, said: “Children with brain tumours are being denied access to clinical trials due to inconsistent routine testing or lengthy turnaround times for results.

“Whole genome sequencing of brain tumour tissue reveals powerful information that unlocks access to clinical trials based on cancer biology rather than location in the body. Without it, the pool of trials that patients can be part of shrinks.

“We are calling on governments across the UK to ensure that 100% of brain tumour patients are offered genome sequencing and that access to clinical trials is expanded.

“The technology is there – let’s use it to make a difference. Together we can find a cure.”

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said: “Every child deserves equal access to treatment for brain cancer, regardless of where they live.

“I know what it feels like to receive a cancer diagnosis, and how critical the support is in those first few days, weeks and months. We’re committed to giving all cancer patients access to clinical trials if they want them, and we’re proud to support the Rare Cancers Bill which will streamline trial recruitment, helping researchers connect with patients more easily.

“We will continue to support the excellent work of the Tessa Jowell Centre of Excellence. In the meantime, we will also keep making progress on cutting cancer waiting times – building on the 193,000 more patients receiving a diagnosis for suspected cancer on time in the last 12 months.”