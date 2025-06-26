Two Met Police officers committed gross misconduct in Child Q search, panel says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Metropolitan Police officers committed gross misconduct during the “disproportionate” and “humiliating” strip search of a 15 year-old black girl at school, who was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, a disciplinary hearing has found.

The girl, known as Child Q, was strip searched while she was on her period, by officers in Hackney, east London, on December 3 2020, after her school wrongly suspected her of carrying cannabis.

The “traumatic” police search involved the removal of Child Q’s clothing, including her underwear, her bending over and having to expose intimate parts of her body while she was menstruating.

An appropriate adult was not present, a key safeguard of a child’s rights, and the child’s mother was not told of the situation.

The actions of Pc Kristina Linge and Pc Rafal Szmydynski amounted to gross misconduct, while the behaviour of Pc Victoria Wray amounted to misconduct, the police disciplinary hearing, sitting in south-east London, ruled on Thursday.

On Thursday Commander Jason Prins, chairman of the misconduct panel, said race was not a factor in the way Child Q was treated, but the search was “disproportionate, inappropriate and unnecessary” and it was “humiliating” for the child and made her feel “degraded”.

The officers are now waiting to hear if they will be sacked, or what other penalty they may face, in light of the findings.

Child Q felt “demeaned” and “physically violated” and did not give evidence at the four-week hearing “because of the psychological effects that this strip search has had on her”, the panel heard.

Outrage over Child Q’s treatment led to protests outside Stoke Newington police station in north London, after a safeguarding review found she had arrived at school for a mock exam and was taken to the medical room to be strip searched while teachers remained outside.

After the misconduct panel finding Amanda Rowe, director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which brought the case, said: “Their decision to strip search a 15-year-old at school on suspicion of a small amount of cannabis was completely disproportionate.

“They failed to follow the policies that exist to ensure that children in these situations have appropriate protective measures in place.”

Teachers had already searched her blazer, shoes and school bag, and no drugs were found.

The school’s safeguarding deputy had called police, amid fears Child Q could have been carrying drugs for someone, being exploited or groomed in the community, which meant it was a safeguarding issue for her and other school pupils.

Pc Szmydynski called for a second female officer to attend, in line with a more intimate search taking place, the panel heard.

Child Q was told she would be arrested if she did not consent to being searched.

Child Q told the two officers who searched her she was menstruating, but the search continued, during which her sanitary pad was exposed.

When no drugs were found after the strip search, Child Q’s hair was also scoured.

Within days of the strip search, Child Q had gone to her doctor with symptoms of anxiety.

Elliot Gold, for the IOPC, went through a series of doctors’ notes, including one which suggested Child Q had the “appearance of symptoms of anxiety consistent with PTSD”.

The three officers gave evidence and each said they were not influenced by subconscious bias.

With no adult present, the teenager was alone and had no help during her conversations with police, or when the decision was made to perform a strip search.

The hearing was also told that Metropolitan Police officers get no further updates on stop and search after initial training, and the training on conducting searches in schools was described as “insufficient”.

In closing speeches Luke Ponte, for Linge, had said: “These officers must not bear the entire weight of Child Q, where there has been wider dysfunction as to how this came about.”

Noting “impossible complexity and lacking of understanding of police powers”, he said “there was no refresher training in respect to stop and search” and “initial training in the distant past would be difficult to come to mind”.

After the ruling Metropolitan Police Commander Kevin Southworth said: “The experience of Child Q should never have happened and was truly regrettable.

“We have sincerely apologised to Child Q since this incident happened. Again, I am deeply sorry to Child Q and her family for the trauma that we caused her, and the damage this incident caused to the trust and confidence black communities across London have in our officers.”

He added: “While the officers involved did not act correctly, we acknowledge there were organisational failings.

“Training to our officers around strip-search and the type of search carried out on Child Q was inadequate, and our oversight of the power was also severely lacking.

“This left officers, often young in service or junior in rank, making difficult decisions in complex situations with little information, support, or clear resources to help their decision-making.

“What happened to Child Q was a catalyst for change both for the Met and for policing nationally.”

Pc Szmydynski was 39 and had more than 13 years policing experience at the time of the search, after becoming a police community support officer in 2007 and a constable in November 2014.

Pc Linge was 41 and had joined the force in August 2018.

Pc Wray was a 24-year-old probationary officer at the time of the search. The university graduate had jobs college auditing and with cancer research before she joined the force.