Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benefit payment rates are soon set to go up for all claimants as April ushers in a new financial year. Welfare recipients can expect to see higher rates for every benefit they claim, which will be necessary to offset some of the household costs set to to rise around the same time.

Payments for all benefits will be increasing by 1.7 per cent next month, including Child Benefit, Universal Credit and the Personal Independence Payment (PIP). This is in line with the September 2024 inflation figure, as is usual, although CPI has risen sharply since then, sitting at 3.9 per cent in January.

The state pension will also be going up in April by 4.1 per cent, in line with the triple lock. This will mean an increase of £472 a year, as the rate matches wage growth in 2024.

See more: April 2025 payment dates for benefits and pensions

Unfortunately, these boosted rates will be offset to an extent by the coinciding rise in bills. Household costs are set to see big rises across the board in April, including energy, water and council tax.

Many claiming health-related will also be anxious about Labour’s newly-announced plans to make £5 billion in spending cuts which focus on benefits like PIP and the health element of Universal Credit. This will see entitlements and eligibility slashed for millions, although changes are not set to begin until April 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about the benefits going up in April this year:

How much is each benefit going up in 2025?

Universal Credit

For Universal Credit claimants, the standard monthly allowance (single, over 25s) will be increasing from £393.45 to £400.14. This will equal an extra £80.28 a year.

For other payment rates, the increase will be:

Single under 25: £311.68 a month to £316.98 a month

Joint claimants both under 25: £489.23 a month to £497.55 a month

Joint claimants, one or both 25 or over: £617.60 a month to £628.10 a month

There are also different entitlements claimants can get within Universal Credit:

Child element

First child born before 6 April 2017: £333.33 a month to £339 a month

First child born on or after 6 April 2017 or second child and subsequent child: £287.92 a month to £292.81 a month

Disabled child element lower rate: £156.11 a month to £158.76 a month

Disabled child higher rate: £487.58 a month to £495.87 a month

Limited Capability for Work Element

Limited capability for work: £156.11 a month to £158.76 a month

Limited capability for work or work-related activity: £416.19 a month to £423.27 a month

Child benefit

Child benefit payments are made to parents or anyone looking after a child. From April, the rates will be increasing to:

First or eldest child: £25.60 a week to £26.05 a week

Any additional child: £16.95 a week to £17.25 a week

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

The Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is is designed to help people with extra costs incurred by their health condition or disability, whether they are working or not. It is currently assessed and paid based on two parts which will both be increasing:

Daily living

Lower rate: £72.65 a week to £73.90 a week

Higher rate: £108.55 a week to £110.40 a week

Mobility

Lower rate: £28.70 a week to £29.20 a week

Higher rate: £75.75 a week to £77.05 a week

Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance can be claimed by people over the state pension age to help with extra costs if they have a disability or health condition that requires someone to look after them.

Lower rate

£72.65 a week to £73.90 a week

Higher rate

£108.55 a week £110.40 a week

Carer's Allowance

This benefit can be claimed by anyone who cares for someone for more than 35 hours a week. They do not need to be related to the person to be eligible. In April it will be increasing from £81.90 a week to £83.30 a week.

For more details on how all benefit are increasing, visit the DWP’s website.