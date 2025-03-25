Child benefit increase for April revealed – here are all the welfare rates you need to know
All benefit payment rates will be increasing in April
Benefit payment rates are soon set to go up for all claimants as April ushers in a new financial year. Welfare recipients can expect to see higher rates for every benefit they claim, which will be necessary to offset some of the household costs set to to rise around the same time.
Payments for all benefits will be increasing by 1.7 per cent next month, including Child Benefit, Universal Credit and the Personal Independence Payment (PIP). This is in line with the September 2024 inflation figure, as is usual, although CPI has risen sharply since then, sitting at 3.9 per cent in January.
The state pension will also be going up in April by 4.1 per cent, in line with the triple lock. This will mean an increase of £472 a year, as the rate matches wage growth in 2024.
Unfortunately, these boosted rates will be offset to an extent by the coinciding rise in bills. Household costs are set to see big rises across the board in April, including energy, water and council tax.
Many claiming health-related will also be anxious about Labour’s newly-announced plans to make £5 billion in spending cuts which focus on benefits like PIP and the health element of Universal Credit. This will see entitlements and eligibility slashed for millions, although changes are not set to begin until April 2026.
Here’s everything you need to know about the benefits going up in April this year:
How much is each benefit going up in 2025?
Universal Credit
For Universal Credit claimants, the standard monthly allowance (single, over 25s) will be increasing from £393.45 to £400.14. This will equal an extra £80.28 a year.
For other payment rates, the increase will be:
- Single under 25: £311.68 a month to £316.98 a month
- Joint claimants both under 25: £489.23 a month to £497.55 a month
- Joint claimants, one or both 25 or over: £617.60 a month to £628.10 a month
There are also different entitlements claimants can get within Universal Credit:
Child element
- First child born before 6 April 2017: £333.33 a month to £339 a month
- First child born on or after 6 April 2017 or second child and subsequent child: £287.92 a month to £292.81 a month
- Disabled child element lower rate: £156.11 a month to £158.76 a month
- Disabled child higher rate: £487.58 a month to £495.87 a month
Limited Capability for Work Element
- Limited capability for work: £156.11 a month to £158.76 a month
- Limited capability for work or work-related activity: £416.19 a month to £423.27 a month
Child benefit
Child benefit payments are made to parents or anyone looking after a child. From April, the rates will be increasing to:
- First or eldest child: £25.60 a week to £26.05 a week
- Any additional child: £16.95 a week to £17.25 a week
Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
The Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is is designed to help people with extra costs incurred by their health condition or disability, whether they are working or not. It is currently assessed and paid based on two parts which will both be increasing:
Daily living
- Lower rate: £72.65 a week to £73.90 a week
- Higher rate: £108.55 a week to £110.40 a week
Mobility
- Lower rate: £28.70 a week to £29.20 a week
- Higher rate: £75.75 a week to £77.05 a week
Attendance Allowance
Attendance Allowance can be claimed by people over the state pension age to help with extra costs if they have a disability or health condition that requires someone to look after them.
Lower rate
- £72.65 a week to £73.90 a week
Higher rate
- £108.55 a week £110.40 a week
Carer's Allowance
This benefit can be claimed by anyone who cares for someone for more than 35 hours a week. They do not need to be related to the person to be eligible. In April it will be increasing from £81.90 a week to £83.30 a week.
For more details on how all benefit are increasing, visit the DWP’s website.
