Partner of death crash cyclist had lost previous boyfriend to race accident

The partner of one of the two motorcyclists killed in a race suffered the death of a previous partner in the sport.

Former ‘grid girl’ Hannah James was the partner of Shane Richardson, 29, who died along with Owen Jenner, 21, as 11 riders fell at the first corner at Oulton Park race track in Cheshire on Monday.

Ms James spoke of losing a previous boyfriend, Billy Redmayne, 24, who was killed in a crash at the Oliver’s Mount Spring Cup in North Yorkshire in 2016.

In April 2020, Ms James, posted a tribute online to Mr Redmayne, a former paratrooper, who she met two years before his death.

Ms James, a social worker and former grid girl and promotional model, updated her Facebook profile photo on Tuesday, showing a photo of Mr Richardson and their two young children.

Tributes have poured in for both men since the devastating crash.

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, also suffered “significant injuries”.

They were taking part in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship organised by MotorSport Vision Racing, which abandoned the race as medical services deployed to help the injured.

Mr Jenner, from Crowborough, East Sussex, was taken to the circuit medical centre and given further resuscitation treatment but died from a “catastrophic head injury”, the organisers said.

Mr Richardson, who friends said has a young family and who described himself online as “just a joiner from New Zealand chasing my dreams and racing”, was taken to the medical centre with “severe chest injuries” but died while he was being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, they added.

Mr Tunstall was treated on the track and then taken to the medical centre before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with “significant back and abdominal injuries”.

Five other riders were treated in the medical centre with minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment.

Personal tributes were paid online to the family of Mr Richardson, his partner and children, and Mr Jenner, from friends and from the wider world of motorsport.

Kate Buchanan, writing on Facebook said: “This sport can be so damn cruel.

“Our racing family is devastated to lose one of our best and my heart breaks for you Hannah James, Maddie and Max.

“Shane’s legacy lives on in each of you and all those who knew and loved him. Ride on forever Shane.”

Steve Wilf Moore, writing online, said: “Our best day of racing has turned to the worst imaginable.

“If you ever spent any time with Owen Jenner then you will feel the same terrible loss we do.

“RIP Shane M Richardson, such a gentleman you could barely think he was such a racer. I’m so sorry Hannah James. Get well soon Tom Tunstall. Truly awful day for everyone.”

Will Juggins, paying tribute to Mr Richardson, said: “Saddened to hear the news today. Condolences to your family your parents raised a true gentleman, you have done New Zealand motor sport proud and will be remembered in history.

“It was a pleasure to share the track with you some of my best racing memories were junior motards at go kart tracks and car parks in adult sized leathers. Rest in Peace.”.

New Zealand motorcyclist Cormac Buchanan said Mr Richardson was one of the “best people I ever had the privilege of sharing the track with, not only a super talented rider but a down-to-earth person away from it”.

Australian rider Ben Currie said the loss was “hard to put into words”.

The Supersport Championship is a support class to the main British Superbike series.

Mr Jenner became the 2024 British GP2 champion and was signed to Rapid Honda.

Mr Richardson was in the Astro JJR Hippo Suzuki team sponsored by Hippo waste removal service

Cheshire Police said they are investigating the fatal crash along with the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing.