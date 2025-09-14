Bob Vylan gig cancelled after remarks about assassinated Trump ally Charlie Kirk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bob Vylan concert in the Netherlands has been cancelled after comments made by the performer on stage about the assassination of Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

A member of the outspoken punk duo, who caused controversy when they chanted for the “death” of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) at Glastonbury Festival, told the audience “if you chat shit you will get banged” in footage widely shared on social media.

In response, their planned performance on Tuesday September 16 at the 013 in Tilburg has been cancelled, with the venue saying the statements made by the performer “go too far”.

During their performance at Amsterdam’s Paradiso on Saturday, frontman Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, told fans: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of shit of a human being.

“The pronouns was/were. Cause if you chat shit you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit.”

Mr Kirk, who was a prominent political commentator in the US and ally of the president, was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday, in what authorities called a political assassination.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Mr Kirk in central London on Saturday with speakers hailing him as a “Christian martyr” and calling for people to wage a “war on evil”.

A translated statement on the 013 website on Sunday said: “The planned performance by British rap-punk group Bob Vylan on Tuesday, September 16th, at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg has been cancelled.

“The reason for the cancellation is the controversial statements the artist made last night during a show at Paradiso in Amsterdam.

“Despite the controversy that arose after their Glastonbury performance, 013 decided to let Bob Vylan perform in Tilburg.”

The venue said it had an “understanding for the artist’s anger” regarding the violence in Israel and said the duo clarified in a statement that the “death to the IDF” chant was “not an antisemitic slogan, but rather criticism of the Israeli army”.

The statement added: “While we understand that these statements were made in the context of punk and activism, and that the reporting on them is sometimes less nuanced than what actually happened, we still believe these new statements go too far. They no longer fall within the scope of what we can offer a platform.”

In a statement on its website, Club Paradiso said: “On Saturday September 13, during his performance at Paradiso, artist Bob Vylan made statements that many experienced as harsh and offensive.

“Paradiso believes in the power of artistic freedom. Music, and punk in particular, has traditionally been a form of art that amplifies anger, discontent, and injustice without filter.

“In a world on fire, artists sometimes choose language that sounds confrontational or violent. That is part of artistic expression, but not automatically language that we as a venue endorse.

“Paradiso shares the outrage and concern regarding the genocidal violence taking place in Gaza.

“That Bob Vylan raises his voice against it is legitimate and necessary. Should the Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecution service) wish to investigate whether any criminal offences have been committed, Paradiso will cooperate.”

After reports that his comments “celebrated” Mr Kirk’s death, Bobby Vylan said in an Instagram video: “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated. At no point whatsoever did we celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death.”

The duo, comprised of frontman Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan, have another gig in the Netherlands at Doornroosje which is billed for Monday.

A translated statement on the Doornroosje website, which appears to have been online prior to the recent comments, said: “Bob Vylan plays at Doornroosje because he’s an act that fits within our programming. The band has previously been booked for Doornroosje and played at the Valkhof Festival.”

Following Bobby Vylan’s comments about the IDF at Glastonbury in June, Avon and Somerset Police launched an investigation.

Earlier in the month, BBC director general Tim Davie said the corporation’s decision to broadcast Bob Vylan’s set live was “a very significant mistake”.

While facing questions from MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday, Davie said the punk duo’s set was “antisemitic” and “deeply disturbing”.

The corporation issued an apology after the Bob Vylan set at Glastonbury, saying: “We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community.”

Bobby Vylan said in a social media post that “there was nothing antisemitic or criminal about anything I said at Glastonbury”.