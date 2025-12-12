Charles announces ‘good news’ of reduction in his cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has announced his cancer treatment is being reduced in the new year and urged millions to take up available screenings for the disease.

Charles’ personal update about his health was made in a video message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, and he said the “good news” was down to early diagnosis, successful care and following “doctors’ orders”.

The head of state has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024, believed to be weekly visits to the London Clinic, but these sessions are to be significantly cut back.

He described how from his own experience “a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming” and paid tribute to the “community of care” – specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers – surrounding every patient.

Charles said: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.

“Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country. I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.

“Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”

His video message was aired during a Channel 4 night of comedy, entertainment and awareness-raising for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, a joint initiate between the broadcaster and Cancer Research UK, which the King supports as patron, to raise funds and promote cancer screening.

Charles also praised “remarkable advances” in cancer care that made his positive health update possible but it is not known what form his treatment takes.

In recent years developments have included immunotherapy treatment, where the patient’s immune system finds and kills cancer cells, and targeted medicines that use a tumour’s specific genetic makeup to guide treatment.

Charles said: “This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.”

He commented that worryingly there are “at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis” being missed as this number of people had not taken up cancer screenings that are available. Charles gave the example of bowel cancer where, if caught early, nine in 10 people survive for at least five years, but if diagnosed late that falls to one in 10.

The message aired just before Davina McCall, who recently revealed she has been treated for breast cancer, presented a live show from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, following patients through crucial moments from test results to treatment.

The King’s cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year and he postponed all public-facing engagements for almost three months.

The previous month, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered.

His form of cancer has not been disclosed on the advice of experts so he can engage with all cancer patients, and it is not known how long he will require treatment.

Charles stepped up his workload at the start of the year following positive progress with his cancer care and that has continued, despite what a source described at the time as a “minor bump” of spending a short stay in hospital after experiencing temporary cancer treatment side effects in March.

“I am told people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable. If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part,” the King said.

He went on to highlight Cancer Research UK’s Screening Checker which helps adults check eligibility for national breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening programmes and “demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step”.

Speaking in the pre-recorded messaged filmed in Clarence House in late November, the King added: “As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.

“But compassion must be paired with action. This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early.

“Your life – or the life of someone you love – may depend upon it.”