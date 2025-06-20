Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charles and Camilla’s hopes of Royal Ascot winner dashed

Their horse, Purple Rainbow, who was not fancied by the bookies, did not challenge the front runners in the Sandringham Stakes.

Tony Jones
Friday 20 June 2025 13:09 EDT
Charles and Camilla in the parade ring before the Sandringham Stakes on day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
The King and Queen’s racing pot of gold failed to materialise when their horse Purple Rainbow was well beaten at Royal Ascot.

Charles and Camilla watched the fast-paced race from the royal box and were glued to monitors, with the King animated in the closing stages of the mile-long sprint.

He bobbed on the spot as if willing on his jockey Warren Fentiman in the aptly named Sandringham Stakes but Purple Rainbow, who was not fancied by the bookies, did not challenge the front runners.

The couple looked up in the closing stages to watch the race as it came past the stands but Never Let Go crossed the line first and the King and his wife were left opened mouthed.

Charles and Camilla will have to wait another day to try to double their tally of Royal Ascot winners.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.

