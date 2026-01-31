King surprises joggers at Sandringham parkrun for second year in a row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has paid a surprise visit to joggers at a local Sandringham parkrun organised in partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity.

Charles attended the event on Saturday morning as a spectator, joining ambassador Sarah Byatt to cheer the joggers as they completed their first lap.

This is the second year in a row Charles has surprised the Sandringham runners ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4.

Last year, the King chatted to members of the event as they met to mark the occasion with cake and coffee at the visitors’ centre on his Norfolk estate.

The parkrun, organised in partnership with Move Against Cancer’s 5K Your Way group, was set up to support those living with and beyond cancer, as well as families, friends and healthcare professionals.

Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.

In December last year, the head of state announced in a video message that his cancer treatment is being reduced in the new year, adding the “good news” was down to early diagnosis, successful care and following “doctors’ orders”.

The 5KYW run takes place on the last Saturday morning of every month and encourages anyone impacted by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at more than 120 parkrun events across the UK and Ireland on the last Saturday of each month.

Parkrun was founded in 2004 and, more than 20 years on, hundreds of thousands of people across 22 countries and five continents take part in free, weekly, timed five-kilometre running events each weekend in parks around the world.