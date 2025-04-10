Picture of King and Queen’s meeting with Pope Francis released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen have been pictured during a private meeting with Pope Francis, who is recovering from double pneumonia.

Charles and Camilla visited the recuperating pontiff at the Vatican during Wednesday afternoon the day the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

In the photograph, the Queen is shaking the hand of Pope Francis, who is seated, while the King stands next to her smiling.

There was an exchange of gifts between the couple and the head of the Roman Catholic Church, and Charles can be seen holding a small red box.

News of the meeting leaked out before it was due to be officially announced after the King’s limousine was spotted leaving the Vatican.

Buckingham Palace posted the picture on the royal family’s official X, formerly Twitter, account with the words “Che occasione speciale!” – what a special occasion.

It went on to say: “A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.

“The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person.”