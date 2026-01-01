King details importance of harmony with nature in trailer for documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King can be seen saying “We are nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it”, in a trailer for a new documentary about his environmentalism.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which will be released on Prime Video next month, was made in collaboration with his charity, The King’s Foundation.

In the trailer, Charles can be seen watching a footage of a speech he made in which he talks about the importance of “harmony between humanity, nature and the environment.”

The documentary, narrated by Kate Winslet, tells the story of how, as Prince of Wales, Charles pursued environmentalism before it was a mainstream concern, as well as the opposition he faced.

It will detail his championing of organic farming, and his advocacy for the science behind biodiversity loss, deforestation and climate change, long before these issues were widely discussed.

The film, shot across four continents by award-winning production company Passion Planet, will document how nature is in decline all over the world, and the effects are increasingly hard to ignore, but will offer a hopeful vision for the future.

It will show how The King’s Foundation, which has its headquarters in Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, has embraced this approach through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills.

The trailer, which features archive footage spanning decades, shows the King saying: “We must put nature back at the heart of the equation,” as it outlines his philosophy of finding harmony with the natural world.

The King’s Foundation was founded by Charles in 1990. Winslet became an ambassador for the charity last year and attended the foundation’s awards ceremony at St James’s Palace in June 2025.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be released on February 6 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.