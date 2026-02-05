Heckler shouts out about Epstein and Andrew during King and Queen walkabout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A heckler shouted an apparent reference to the Jeffrey Epstein affair at the King and Queen during a high street walkabout.

Charles and Camilla held umbrellas as they walked in the Essex village of Dedham in the drizzle, with crowds gathered behind metal barriers to meet them.

A man in the crowd, who was wearing a grey hat and holding a blue umbrella, shouted as the King was near him: “Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?”

Police officers approached the man afterwards and walked with him away from the barriers.

Shortly afterwards a news reporter in the crowd – who was beside a cameraman – apparently tried to ask Charles a question about his brother.

The King was then led to the far side of the road, away from the crowds, to continue the walkabout.

Charles and Camilla had earlier met local groups inside the Sun Inn pub and went into the kitchen where Camilla tried her hand at cutting ravioli pasta.

Towards the end of their walkabout they listened to a choir of schoolchildren in the street, before briefly going into the Essex Rose Teahouse where Charles unveiled a plaque and cut a cake.

After going back outside they spoke to more members of the public before leaving in a Bentley.

Adrian Sharpe, of Dedham, was among the crowds who turned out to see the King and Queen.

The 62-year-old handyman said it was “nice and casual really for a village event – obviously high security”.

Asked about the heckler, he said: “I think it’s pointless really as what Andrew’s done is what Andrew’s done, it’s not what King Charles has done is it?

“He’s his own person.”

He said that “they’ve taken the HRH off of Andrew”, adding: “What else can they do?

“Surely it’s a police matter now.”