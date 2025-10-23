King and Pope make history with joint prayer in Vatican

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Pope Leo XIV made history when they prayed together in a symbolic moment of unity for Anglicans and Roman Catholics across the globe.

The pontiff led the prayer during the ecumenical service in the Vatican’s famous Sistine Chapel, likely to be seen as another milestone in the journey of the two churches.

It was the first time a British monarch, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, had prayed at a public service with the Pope, head of the Catholic Church, since the Reformation.

Charles and Camilla, making a two-day state visit to the Vatican, sat together a few metres from Pope Leo at the front of the congregation which featured ranks of cardinals.

At the end of the short service Pope Leo led the symbolic moment with the words: “Let us pray.”

He went on to say: “God our Father, you have created the heavens and the earth and made us in your own image: teach us to see your hand in all your works and your likeness in all your children.

“Through Christ our Lord.”

Charles and Camilla stood with the rest of the congregation who said “Amen” at the end of the prayer.

Immediately afterwards, in another moment of church unity, Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, who was also officiating during the service, said another prayer with Pope Leo.

The two senior clerics said: “The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit, be with us all evermore.”

Again the congregation said: “Amen.”

The intervening centuries since Henry VIII broke with Rome to establish the Church of England in the 16th century had been marked by mutual distrust between the English state and the papacy.

But the ecumenical movement, a drive towards worldwide Christian unity which began early in the 20th century, has seen Anglicans and Roman Catholics working towards this goal of togetherness.

The Foreign Secretary normally travels with the monarch on state visits, and Yvette Cooper gave a reading from the Letter to the Romans during the service. Like the Queen, Ms Cooper was dressed in black – traditional attire for women meeting the Pope.

Earlier, Charles and Camilla sat down at a desk for talks with Pope Leo when they met privately with the Pontiff in his official residence.

When the King first greeted Leo he told him: “Your holiness, it’s such a pleasure to meet you, if I may say so,” and after introducing his wife added: “So kind to see me.”

In the Pope’s library, there was an exchange of gifts, laid out on a table with Charles presenting his host a photograph of himself with his wife and an icon of St Edward the Confessor, while the Pope gave a scale version of the mosaic of Christ Pantocrator, in the Norman Cathedral of Cefalu, in Sicily.

Charles also had solo talks with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, with the Vatican saying afterwards: “Matters of common interest were discussed, such as environmental protection and the fight against poverty.

“Particular attention was given to the shared commitment to promoting peace and security in the face of global challenges.

“Finally, recalling the history of the Church in the United Kingdom, there was a shared reflection on the need to continue promoting ecumenical dialogue.”

Later, a service at the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls celebrated Charles being recognised for the British monarchy’s historic association with the church, the seat of a Benedictine abbey.

The King looked moved when he was made a Royal Confrater (brother) of the abbey. Monarchs have for centuries provided for the upkeep of the tomb of St Paul at the basilica which was privately visited by Charles.

Cardinal James Harvey, Archpriest of St Paul’s Basilica, said: “It is no longer unusual for (a) British sovereign to meet with (the) Bishop of Rome. Today saw a new step along the road of reconciliation.”

He added: “Today cannot be underestimated.”

Britain’s head of state was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early last year and is continuing his regular treatment programme, believed to be a weekly session.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of the Roman Catholic church in England and Wales, helped officiate at the service and delivered a prayer for those in poor health.

He said: “For all who bear the burdens of illness or are weighed down by pain: that the sick may find strength in the companionship of Jesus, and in his Passion know their salvation. Lord, in your mercy.”