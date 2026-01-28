The King’s environmentalism documentary to show him as ‘an informal person’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King’s documentary about his environmentalism will show him as “quite an informal person”, according to a senior member of his foundation.

Charles appears in a new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which will recount how, when he was Prince of Wales, he pursued environmentalism before it was a mainstream concern, as well as the opposition he faced.

The film was made in collaboration with his charity, The King’s Foundation, which Charles founded in 1990 and will be available to watch from Friday February 6.

Speaking about the documentary, Kristina Murrin, chief executive at The King’s Foundation, said: “You do get to see him as quite an informal person, telling you about what he believes in, which, is not how we tend to normally see him.

“He is very funny. He is a joy to work with, genuinely, and so I think what I wanted was for viewers to get what we in the Foundation and others get to see him in the more informal setting.

“There is something fairly unique when you say, if I’m in corporate I’m trying to make money, if I’m a politician, I’m trying to get reelected, if I’m a celebrity, I’m trying to be more famous. He has no agenda.

“He doesn’t need any of those things. His only agenda is help.”

The film will also document his advocacy for science on biodiversity loss, deforestation and climate change, issues he raised long before they were widely discussed, while also document how nature is in decline all over the world.

Despite the increasingly difficult impact this is having on the world, he will offer a hopeful vision for the future including showing how The King’s Foundation, has its headquarters at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, has embraced this approach through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills.

Murrin added: “I think in the last few years we’ve realized as the number of people wanting to come here and see what we’re doing as we’ve applied it in lots of different locations around the world, there is a huge degree of interest.

“We’ve got something quite special here that is applicable, and I think is really pertinent to the challenges that the world is facing on a number of different fronts, whether that be, you know, the climate or social cohesion.

“When you see how people respond and how the local community here feels about this place now, they’re incredibly proud of Dumfries House and they will describe it as theirs and they feel like they’ve been part of the regeneration.

“I wanted that. I wanted some sort of visual that communicated that.

“We’ve tried to make the principles come across so that doesn’t matter who you are, there’s something in there for you and we’re really proud of it.”

The film is narrated by Oscar-award winning actress and ambassador for the charity, Kate Winslet.

His Majesty will attend a screening for the film on Wednesday evening at Windsor Castle alongside the Queen with the pair accompanied by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be released on February 6 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.