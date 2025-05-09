Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King joins world and religious leaders in congratulating new Pope Leo XIV

He is the 267th pope and leads the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Aine Fox
Friday 09 May 2025 05:20 EDT
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica (Andrew Medichini/AP)
The King has joined world and religious leaders in congratulating the new Pope Leo XIV on the pontiff’s first full day as leader of the Catholic Church.

The first ever American pontiff’s election has drawn good wishes from US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The 267th pope’s first public appearance in Rome on Thursday following the secret conclave meeting of cardinals prompted an outpouring of joy from the huge crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace said the King sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election.

Charles sent his and the Queen’s most sincere good wishes for his pontificate, a palace spokesperson added.

