King Charles and Queen Camilla are facing an embarrassing snub by leading Australian politicians ahead of their tour of the country.

As the couple prepares to kick off their nine-day visit Down Under on Friday (18 October), every single state premier has turned down invitations to attend their royal reception in Canberra on October 21, reports suggest.

The King is set to deliver a speech at the event to recognise Australians for their achievements in the arts, culture, sports and health.

Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan is the latest representative to snub the invitation, whilst other politicians have given excuses such as “schedule clashes” and “election campaign duties”.

Meanwhile, the reality of marrying into the royal family has been revealed by Zara Tindall’s husband, who described the experience as “pretty easy”.

Mike Tindall, 45, made the revelation in his new book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby, following Meghan Markle’s claims that marrying into the firm was far from plain sailing.

“Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me,” he wrote. “They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really.”

Meghan, 43, cited several issues that came with royal life, including press intrusion, when she and Prince Harry chose to give up their positions as working royals in 2020.