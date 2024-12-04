Royal news live: Queen Camilla attends Qatar state banquet after revealing battle with pneumonia
Camilla says she contracted a chest infection after a trip to Australia
Queen Camilla arrived at the Buckingham Palace Ballroom for a state dinner in honour of the Emir of Qatar after revealing her battle with pneumonia and post-viral fatigue.
The Queen, who skipped the outdoor ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade yesterday, joined the King, the Prince of Wales for the dinner in a red velvet gown and a Diamond Kokoshnik Tiara.
Camilla told guests at the two-day state visit yesterday that the chest infection she contracted after a long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa was a form of pneumonia.
It is understood that she no longer has the infection but continues to struggle with post-viral fatigue after being urged by her doctors to take more time to recover.
It comes as the princess is set to deliver a heartful Christmas message about the importance of love at her upcoming annual carol service, telling the 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol-goers on Friday: “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times.”
Camilla attends Qatar state banquet after chest infection revelation
The Queen, who is suffering from post-viral fatigue after having pneumonia, stepped out for the state banquet for the Qatari royals at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen joined the King, the Prince of Wales to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife who are on a state visit to the UK.
Camilla wore a deep red velvet evening gown and towering Diamond Kokoshnik Tiara that belonged to the late Queen, as did her diamond necklace to welcome the guests.
The high-profile guest list included David and Victoria Beckham in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom on Tuesday evening.
She marked her appearance after missing the outdoor ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade yesterday, waiting in the warm inside the Palace instead, where she told guests she had suffered from pneumonia.
Queen’s chest infection ‘was form of pneumonia’ - ICYMI
The Queen has told guests at the state visit that her chest infection was a form of pneumonia.
Camilla is suffering from post-viral fatigue and is missing the outdoor elements of the Qatari visit after being urged by her doctors to take more time to recover.
It is understood Camilla’s condition was viral, not bacterial, and she no longer has pneumonia.
The Queen missed the outdoor ceremonial welcome on a chilly Horse Guards Parade on Tuesday.
Instead, she arrived at Buckingham Palace shortly beforehand, giving a smile as she stepped from her car at the Grand Entrance.
Camilla, 77, waited for the Emir of Qatar and his wife inside, in the warm surroundings of the Grand Hall.
She contracted her chest infection after a long haul trip to Australia and Samoa and has pulled out a series of engagements since then, including the the Royal Variety Performance, the Gladiator II premiere and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph.
It is understood the Queen was not taken to hospital with pneumonia, but is now facing bouts of extreme tiredness.
Princess of Wales’s attendance at Horse Guards Parade ceremony marks start of busier week for her
The Princess of Wales’s attendance at the Horse Guards Parade ceremony marks the start of a busier week for her.
Kate will be hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, when she is expected to be joined by her children and husband for the event.
The princess has been gradually returning to royal duties after she announced in September she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and her focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.
Her participation in the ceremony on Horse Guards Parade is one of her few official appearances this year.
She will travel with her husband in the carriage procession and the couple will join Charles and Camilla as they host a lunch for their guests Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher.
However, Kate will not attend the state banquet hosted by the King, although William will be a guest.
Full story: Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella’s husband, ‘took life after reaction to medication’
Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband took his own life after suffering an adverse reaction to an antidepressant medication prescribed by his doctor, a coroner has ruled.
Thomas Kingston, who married Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter at Windsor Castle in 2019, died from a head injury and a gun was found near his body on 25 February at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.
At an inquest into his death held at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, Lady Gabriella, 43, called for people to be warned about the effects of medications used to treat mental health conditions or she feared more people could die.
Read the full story here:
Husband of Lady Gabriella ‘took own life after reaction to antidepressant’
Lady Gabriella says ‘this could happen to anyone’ as she warns over effects of mental health medications
Royal source on Queen’s pneumonia
Speaking about the Queen’s pneumonia a royal source said: “Some days the Queen is on really good form. It’s just one of those things.
“She has lost the coughing but the lingering side of it is bouts of extreme tiredness.
“There has to be a degree of flex in the Queen’s diary at the moment.”
Duke and Duchess of Sussex foundation received 5 million dollar donation in 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation received a contribution of five million dollars (£4 million) last year from an unnamed donor, documents show.
According to the charity’s tax form for the year 2023, the donation was made by a person who is not named and is the largest contribution listed in the document. The form also showed that the foundation had given a 250,000 dollar (£198,000) grant to a women’s wellness centre founded by US President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley.
According to the tax document, the charity made around 5.7 million dollars (£4.5 million) in revenue in 2023, up from just over two million dollars (£1.6 million) the year before. In 2021, its first year of operation, Archewell received 13 million dollars (£10.3 million) in contributions.
Last year, the charity distributed over 1.3 million dollars (£1 million) in grants, a slight decrease from around 1.2 million dollars (£947,000) in 2022.
The 2023 filing showed that Harry and Meghan did not take salaries but Shauna Nep, co-executive director, treasurer and secretary was paid 272,241 dollars (£215,000) and executive director and president James Holt was paid 228,500 dollars (£180,000), including a 10,000 dollar (£7,900) bonus each.
What is pneumonia?
Pneumonia is inflammation of the lungs which is usually caused by an infection such as flu, the common cold or other viruses.
Older people, babies and people with heart or lung conditions are at risk of becoming seriously ill due to the condition.
Symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath, fever, chest pain, aches, fatigue, a loss of appetite, wheezing and feeling confused.
Dr Andrew Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “A chest infection affects your lungs or airways. Symptoms include a chesty cough, wheezing or shortness of breath, a high temperature of 38C or above, and chest pains or discomfort.
“While most chest infections are not serious and last around three weeks, some can develop into more serious illnesses such as pneumonia or bronchitis.”
He added: “It’s important to see your GP if you think you have a chest infection, especially if you have a lung condition.
“The condition, usually caused by a bacterial infection or a virus, leads to the tissue in one or both lungs to swell or become inflamed. While mild pneumonia can be treated at home, in some cases, pneumonia can be life-threatening and require hospital treatment.”
Queen reveals she is recovering from pneumonia – what we know so far
The Queen has been urged to take more time to recover after a bout of pneumonia.
At the start of November it was announced that Camilla had been diagnosed with a chest infection and was under doctors’ supervision.
The 77-year-old was forced to withdraw from her engagements so she could rest at home. She has now revealed that her chest infection was a form of pneumonia.
It is understood Camilla’s condition was viral, not bacterial, and she no longer has pneumonia.
According to NHS.uk, most people get better in two to four weeks after a diagnosis.
But it has emerged that the Queen is suffering from post-viral fatigue and is missing the outdoor elements of the Qatari state visit after being urged by her doctors to take more time to recover.
