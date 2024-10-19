Royal news live: King Charles given military honours on first day of landmark Australia visit
The visit is King Charles’s first tour of Australia as king
King Charles has been appointed to multiple honorary ranks in Australia’s armed forces within hours of arriving for his first visit as King.
He has been appointed as Australia’s admiral of the navy, field marshal of the army and marshal of the air force, the defence chief said on Sunday.
The 75-year-old arrived in Sydney on Friday evening in his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.
With no official events scheduled for Saturday, Charles and Queen Camilla were seen by local media walking around the historic harbour foreshore residence Admiralty House, Reuters reported.
In a statement, chief of the Defence Force Admiral David Johnston said: "The Sovereign serves as an example of service, and His Majesty’s appointments are symbolic of the Royal Family’s longstanding dedication and relationship with the nation.”
Camilla and Charles will participate in a navy fleet review on Sydney Harbour next week. Australia’s navy has been known as the Royal Australian Navy since 1911, with its vessels carrying the title of His Majesty’s Australian Ship.
It is the first trip to Australia by a reigning monarch in more than a decade.
Princess Anne attends performance by world’s oldest riding academy
The Princess Royal attended a performance in London by the world’s oldest riding academy.
Eight riders and up to 26 horses from the Spanish Riding School carried out perfectly synchronised routines set to classical Viennese music on Friday evening.
The Vienna-based academy has been practising classical horsemanship for more than 450 years, and performed tonight to a horse-enthusiast and former Olympic rider in Princess Anne.
She joined model Lady Victoria Hervey, influencer Chuggs Wallis and thousands of fans to view the spectacle at the OVO Arena Wembley.
Radio and TV presenter Nicki Chapman, who hosted the show, said: “Hosting the opening night of the prestigious Spanish Riding School tour, with The Princess Royal in attendance, was an absolute honour.
“It’s been eight years since the Lipizzaner horses and their incredibly talented riders last visited the UK, and sharing the magic with both the Princess Royal and the British public made the evening all the more unforgettable.”
Prince William reveals ‘crucial motto of being a parent’ to George, Charlotte and Louis
The Prince of Wales has shared the simple parenting motto he and the Princess of Wales use to keep their young children happy at an engagement.
William, 42, made the revelation while attending a game hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London on Tuesday, where he was gifted a football for Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
Expressing his appreciation for the gift at the Kennington Park hockey pitch, he said: “Oh, that’s very kind. Never go home empty handed! That’s a crucial motto of being a parent.
A history of royal tours Down Under: From a young Queen Elizabeth II to Harry and Meghan’s baby joy
The royal family has been regularly touring and visiting Australia since the late 19th century, with the country playing host to several key moments in their history.
As King Charles prepares to undertake his first official tour of Australia and Samoa as monarch, The Independent takes a look back at the most memorable royal tours in recent history.
The King, 75, will arrive in Sydney tomorrow with Queen Camilla, where the couple will be honoured by a special light show displaying images of previous royal tours on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.
From a young Queen Elizabeth to Harry and Meghan’s baby joy: Royal tours Down Under
King Charles’s first visit to Australia as monarch will begin on Friday
King Charles arrives in Australia for first time as monarch
Sarah Ferguson becomes first British royal on TikTok with poignant cancer video
Sarah Ferguson has become the first member of the British royal family to join TikTok.
The Duchess of York, 65, made her debut on the platform with a poignant video reflecting on her breast cancer diagnosis.
Ferguson how she felt “total abject fear” when she received the medical news and recalled not being able to speak as she drove between hospitals.
“I just shut down, I went back into [a] little girl. It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it because that’s what I’m used to, that’s what I was taught,” she admitted.
Behind-the-scenes look at Buckingham Palace £360m renovation
The royal family have shared a behind-the-scenes look at Buckingham Palace as a 780-strong team undertake a £360 million refurbishment of the historic building.
As part of the palace’s reservicing programme, work is taking place in the basement, replacing old electrical cabling with brand new cables under the floors and throughout the historic building.
In a new video, released by the royal family this month, workers can be seen pulling some of the 25,000 metres of cable through the basement.
The vast amount is equivalent to the weight of 12 elephants and runs the length of 250 football pitches.
Prince William all smiles on pub visit
Prince William was all smiles as he took the opportunity to visit The Warren House Inn in Devon.
A post on the official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account explained that according to local legend, the pub fire has been alight since it opened in 1845.
Prince William popped into The Warren House Inn earlier, on beautiful Dartmoor. Legend has it the pub fire has been alight since it was built in 1845! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3QGkWzwbub— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2024
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrates royal tour
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s arrival in Australia has been celebrated by the country’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Sharing a picture of himself with the royals today, he wrote in a statement: “A warm welcome back to Australia.
“Their Majesties have a deep regard for Australia, and this visit will be an opportunity to showcase the very best of our modern and dynamic nation.
“Over the next few days, King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet with Australians at events in Sydney and Canberra.”
A warm welcome back to Australia.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 18, 2024
Their Majesties have a deep regard for Australia, and this visit will be an opportunity to showcase the very best of our modern and dynamic nation.
Over the next few days, King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet with Australians at events in… pic.twitter.com/NXA0xMNqzd
Charles and Camilla meet with Australian prime minister
King Charles and Queen Camilla have met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his wife Jodie Haydon.
The royals arrived in Sydney earlier today to begin their historic six-day tour of the country – the couple’s first visit as king and queen.
Their arrival was celebrated with a spectacular light show on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.
🇬🇧 🤝 🇦🇺— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2024
⁰It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) and Ms Haydon, upon arrival in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/KOKjqiEplm
