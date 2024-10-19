✕ Close Related video: 700 drones light up Sydney sky during Vivid Sydney

King Charles has been appointed to multiple honorary ranks in Australia’s armed forces within hours of arriving for his first visit as King.

He has been appointed as Australia’s admiral of the navy, field marshal of the army and marshal of the air force, the defence chief said on Sunday.

The 75-year-old arrived in Sydney on Friday evening in his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

With no official events scheduled for Saturday, Charles and Queen Camilla were seen by local media walking around the historic harbour foreshore residence Admiralty House, Reuters reported.

In a statement, chief of the Defence Force Admiral David Johnston said: "The Sovereign serves as an example of service, and His Majesty’s appointments are symbolic of the Royal Family’s longstanding dedication and relationship with the nation.”

Camilla and Charles will participate in a navy fleet review on Sydney Harbour next week. Australia’s navy has been known as the Royal Australian Navy since 1911, with its vessels carrying the title of His Majesty’s Australian Ship.

It is the first trip to Australia by a reigning monarch in more than a decade.