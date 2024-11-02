Royal news live: King Charles ‘axes’ Prince Andrew’s £1m allowance due to Royal Lodge row
King Charles cut the £1 million payment after Prince Andrew refused to move out of his current royal home
The King will cut financial ties to the disgraced Duke of York after he refused to move out of his home, a royal writer has claimed.
Prince Andrew’s £1 million “living allowance”, received every year, has been withdrawn by Charles as he continues to seek to distance himself from his younger brother.
This is according to royal writer Robert Hardman, in the serialisation of a new book published by the Daily Mail.
The keeper of the privy purse was “instructed to sever [Andrew’s] living allowance”. It comes after Andrew reportedly refused to move out of the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor Great Park into the smaller Frogmore Cottage - previously inhabited by Harry and Meghan.
"’The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,’ confirms one familiar with the situation,” Mr Hardman writes.
"’He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs - which would be a welcome outcome for all parties if that turns out to be the case.
"’But as to whether this funding can be relied upon in the long term is another matter."’
King ‘heartbroken’ about the ‘destruction and devastation’ following Spain floods
King Charles has offered his “sincere and heartfelt condolences” to the people of Spain following the devastating floods which have so far killed more than 200 people.
Addressed to King Felipe VI of Spain, the King wrote: “My wife and I were utterly heartbroken to learn of the destruction and devastation following the catastrophic flooding in Southern and Eastern Spain.
“So many in the United Kingdom have strong, personal ties to Spain, and our nations are bound by so much that we have in common.
“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and to the people of Spain for the tragic loss of so many lives. Our special thoughts, prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones and livelihoods this terrible week.”
Princess Kate to miss Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards
As Prince William prepares to travel to Cape Town next week for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards, Princess Kate will remain in Windsor with their three children.
After being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and completing chemotherapy just two months ago, the 42-year-old Princess has chosen to prioritise her health and family during this time.
This marks the second consecutive year she has opted out of the event.
Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize is environmental awards back in 2020 to champion for green solutions for the world’s climate problems.
Last year, Kate missed the ceremony in Singapore while Prince George was taking his exams.
At the time, a senior Palace source said: “The Princess will not be attending. Prince George has exams that week and the Princess wants to be at home to support him.”
Ditching monarchy would represent ‘a loss of identity’ to many Brits, argues new study
Queen Elizabeth II’s death had a profound impact on national sentiment towards the monarchy, a study has claimed.
Academics from The Open University focused on individuals who participated in mourning events in Edinburgh and London following the monarch’s passing on 8 September, 2022.
During the ten-day mourning period that followed the longest-reigning monarch’s death, over 250,000 people queued to pay their respects in Westminster Hall.
King criticised ‘loathsome political correctness’ of most churches
A private letter from 1998 has revealed that King Charles believed the Orthodox Church was the only Christian denomination untainted by what he described as “loathsome political correctness.”
The correspondence, sent while he was still the Prince of Wales, shows his criticisms of the Church of England, of which he is the supreme governor.
The letter, marked “private and confidential,” was addressed to Dudley Popak, an interior designer who had worked closely with the royal family.
Following Mr Popak’s death in 2005, the letter became part of a collection of royal correspondence that was auctioned by Lay’s Auctioneers in Cornwall for over £1,700.
In the letter, Charles, then 49, wrote: “Personally, the older I get, the more I am drawn to the great, timeless traditions of the Orthodox Church. They are the only ones that have not been corrupted by loathsome political correctness.”
Unseen pictures from William, Harry and Princess Diana’s trip to homeless shelter
Watch: Prince William confronted by founder of The Big Issue in awkward interaction
ICYMI: King Charles facing calls for ‘full disclosure’ of royal gifts
Campaigners have called for “full disclosure” of gifts received by the royal family after it emerged King Charles has failed to publish an annual list for four years.
Unlike MPs, members of the royal family are not required to declare gifts, donations and hospitality on a public register of interests.
Campaigners demand ‘full disclosure’ of royal gifts after four-year silence
King Charles and the royals have not published a list of official gifts since 2020, it has emerged
Watch: Diddy’s former publicist reveals rapper was ‘obsessed’ with Prince Harry and Prince William
ICYMI: Unseen picture of Meghan Markle posted by former Suits co-star
They played out the couple Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, now Suits actor Patrick J Adams has reminded us all of his friendship with Meghan Markle by posting an unseen photograph of her on Instagram.
The post is to promote the latest episode of his podcast with Sarah Raffery, who played Donna Paulsen in the legal drama series - but it’s also got fans hoping the Duchess of Sussex could be invited for a mini reunion.
One fan wrote: “Keeping my fingers crossed Meghan comes on, love those Suits days.” Another wrote: “I’d sign that petition.”
