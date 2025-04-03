Harry relieved charity watchdog has opened Sentebale case after ‘blatant lies’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex said he is relieved that a regulator has opened a case into a charity he founded, hitting out at “blatant lies” amid a boardroom battle within the organisation.

Harry said the past week’s events, which have included the chairwoman of the Sentebale charity levelling accusations of bullying and harassment in a bid to remove her, have been “heartbreaking to witness”.

The charities watchdog announced on Thursday it had escalated its investigations into “concerns raised” about the charity.

The Charity Commission said it had opened a regulatory compliance case into Sentebale, a week after it emerged Harry – who founded the charity alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho – had quit as patron.

Several trustees have left the charity in a dispute with its chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, having requested her resignation.

Harry and Prince Seeiso backed the departing trustees and announced they had resigned as patrons until further notice.

Responding to the news of the commission’s case being opened, Harry said: “What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.

“No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself.

“On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry.

“We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign.

“We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve.”

The compliance case is not the same as a statutory inquiry, but rather allows the watchdog to “gather evidence and assess the compliance of the charity and trustees past and present with their legal duties” and responsibilities under charity law.

Ms Chandauka said she welcomes the opening of the case and hopes the outcome can “comfort” the public that the charity and its new trustees are “acting appropriately”.