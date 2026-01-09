Kate celebrates her 44th birthday the day after surprising NHS staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 44th birthday, the day after making a surprise appearance to show support for under pressure NHS staff.

Kate visited Charing Cross Hospital with the Prince of Wales on Thursday as the pair carried out their first public engagement of 2026.

The princess’s birthday on Friday falls just days before the first anniversary of her announcement at the start of 2025 that she was in remission from cancer.

The future queen will be hoping for a fresh start in 2026, with the Wales family settling into their new home, the Grade II-listed eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, after a move from Adelaide Cottage in the autumn.

Kate joined William, who had been planning to pay a solo visit, to drop in on NHS workers on a tea break in west London to offer support amid the challenging winter period, which has seen record levels of flu cases.

Chatting to volunteer Maureen Gilmour, 86, who helps patients during their chemotherapy, the princess was told that “people sit there for hours”.

Kate replied, “I know”, before touching William on the arm and adding: “We know.”

The princess had last been seen on Christmas Day when she joined William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the rest of the royal family for their traditional walk to church at Sandringham in Norfolk.

George is set to enter his teens in July when he celebrates his 13th birthday.

The prince is preparing to leave his prep school Lambrook, ready to start senior school in September, with Marlborough College and Eton thought to be among the contenders.

Kate has gradually increased her public engagements over the past year, returning to state banquets including the one hosted for US president Donald Trump at Windsor Castle.

She missed Royal Ascot as she sought the right balance in the wake of her cancer treatment, but attended the VE Day commemorations, Trooping the Colour and the annual Order of the Garter service, made a solo visit to a V&A storage facility in London and travelled to meet the bereaved families of the girls killed in the Southport attack.

She also debuted a new “bronde” look, stepping out with a blonder balayage in September.

Kate has yet to undertake an overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis.

William is expected to travel to the US for the Fifa World Cup in July, around the same time as commemorations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, but it is not yet known whether the princess will join him.

Last year, the prince marked Kate’s 43rd birthday by making a public declaration of his love for his wife.

In a rare move, William issued a heartfelt written message on social media after a turbulent 2024 which saw Kate diagnosed with cancer, praising her as “most incredible wife and mother”, and saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”.

He said he and George, Charlotte and Louis were proud of her, adding “we love you”.