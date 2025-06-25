Celebrities are not putting enough care into their children’s books, says author

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Impossible Creatures author Katherine Rundell has said celebrities who use ghost-writers are not giving “sufficient care” to the children’s books they have published in their name.

The novelist, who won Waterstones Book Of The Year in 2023, said that “a high percentage” of books published by famous people could have been ghost-written, estimating that the figure could fall just below 50%.

“I think the thing that frustrates me most would be where people are publishing books that they have not themselves written,” she told BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life.

“Because, of course, there are many great comedians who could write great children’s fiction, I’m sure, but if you are creating a children’s book in the same way you would create a perfume or a series of steak knives, you are not giving it sufficient care.”

She added: “I think ghost-writing makes perfect sense for memoir, for non-fiction, but for fiction, when a child opens a story they should be entering a pact with you, that you will have thought of them and what they need, their desires, their drive.

“And if you break that pact, and if you flood the market with books that break that pact, you risk turning children off books.

“And to turn children off books is to turn them off the great history of ideas. Books are the place we have gone to set down our most bold and ambitious thought and to risk turning children off that, I think, is a stupidity for which we shouldn’t be forgiven.”

Asked, anecdotally, if she knows the proportion of children’s books that are ghost-written, she said: “I don’t know. A high percentage, probably less than half, but not that much less.”

Rundell won the Costa Children’s Book Award in 2017 for her book The Explorer and the Blue Peter Best Story Award in 2014 for Rooftoppers.

Her other children’s books include One Christmas Wish (2017), Skysteppers (2021), and her forthcoming book The Poisoned King, a follow-up to Impossible Creatures (2023).