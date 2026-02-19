Officer tells inquest he watched CCTV of naked youth running toward wasteland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police constable has told the Noah Donohoe inquest that he viewed CCTV footage of a naked youth jumping off his bike and running towards wasteland.

Constable Morrow told a court that he had attended Northwood Road in north Belfast on the night after Noah disappeared in June 2020.

The inquest at Belfast Coroner’s Court into the death of the schoolboy, which is being heard with a jury, is now in its fourth week.

Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College, was 14 when his naked body was found in a storm drain tunnel in north Belfast, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of the city.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was drowning.

The officer said he was on duty at 11pm on June 22 when he was sent to Northwood Road to make CCTV inquiries.

Mr Morrow said he was approached by a resident who said he had footage on his mobile phone from his domestic CCTV.

The constable watched the footage, which he said showed a male cycling up Northwood Road shortly after 6pm on the previous evening.

He said: “The male appeared to be younger from his stature.

“However, at no point did I see the male’s face to confirm age.

“I observed that the male had no clothes on and jumped off his bike and ran between houses and the direction of wasteland behind the street.”

Mr Morrow added that he was informed by the resident the footage was around three minutes slow.

He told the court he could not seize the footage at the time as the resident did not know how to download it.

Counsel for Fiona Donohoe, Brenda Campbell KC, questioned the officer on why he had no handwritten notes of the incident.

She also asked him why he did not immediately do a timecheck on the footage.

The officer said he took the resident at his word that the footage was three minutes slow.

He said there would only have been a formal requirement for a timecheck when the footage was being seized.

The officer said he had no further involvement in the inquiries.

The inquest then heard evidence from Constable Thompson, who had viewed the CCTV footage with Constable Morrow.

His statement said the youth in the footage appeared to match the description of Noah.

Constable Thompson said he came back to Northwood Road in the early hours of the following morning to check the area after search and rescue had been stood down.

He said: “We were trying to go in anywhere that Mr Donohoe could potentially have been hiding.

“So, we’re looking for accessible coal bunkers, sheds, gardens, anywhere that he might have been seeking shelter.”