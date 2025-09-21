Diverted West Coast trains to use historic rail line for first time in decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic railway line will be used by diverted West Coast Main Line (WMCL) trains for the first time in more than a decade.

Avanti West Coast said its services will use the 73-mile Settle to Carlisle line when the WCML is blocked between Preston and Carlisle during the first 14 days of next year.

The closure is to enable the replacement of Clifton Bridge, which takes the WCML over the M6 motorway near Penrith, Cumbria.

The M6 will be closed between Junctions 39 and 40 during the first two weekends of the year while this is happening.

The Settle to Carlisle line, which crosses the Yorkshire Dales and the North Pennines via the Ribblehead viaduct, offers miles of picturesque views from train windows.

It is usually only used by Northern trains operating between Leeds and Carlisle.

There have been long-standing calls from many railway enthusiasts for the line to be utilised during disruption on the WCML.

Capacity constraints and crew training requirements are among the reasons why this does not normally happen.

Avanti West Coast’s use of the line in January will be for a shuttle service between Preston and Carlisle.

The line is not electrified, so the operator will use its bi-mode Evero trains, which can run on electric or diesel power.

Andy Mellors, managing director at Avanti West Coast, said: “Our plan to run Evero trains on the Settle to Carlisle line is all about giving our passengers the best experience during next January’s extensive engineering work.

“We know through industry research that during planned disruption customers prefer to stay on trains and avoid lengthy replacement bus journeys where possible.

“With this work only a few months away, there has been a huge collaborative effort between ourselves, Network Rail and the wider rail industry to find the best solution for customers which utilises our flexible bi-mode Evero fleet, ensuring that we keep Scotland and the North West open for travel when the West Coast Main Line is blocked.”

Timetables for the services will be published in early October.

Passengers travelling to Scotland from London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester will be advised to go via the East Coast Main Line using other operators.

Rail replacement buses will be deployed for those travelling to and from Lancaster, Oxenholme and Penrith.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “We work together as a rail industry to keep passengers on trains and limit disruption as much as possible during our planned engineering upgrades.

“This diversionary route is a testament to our collaboration.

“It is fantastic to be able to offer passengers a viable route around the work, with as little delay to their journey as possible, while we carry out the main part of this essential upgrade.”

Network Rail is investing £60 million to replace Clifton Bridge.

The 60-year-old structure has weight restrictions which mean it can only carry one train at a time, which can cause delays.

The new bridge will allow freight and passenger trains to pass over the motorway without limits.