Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Carnival revellers squirt paint as part of colourful Caribbean celebration

Children’s day is set to take place on Sunday and is followed by the main event on Monday.

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 24 August 2025 06:10 EDT
People taking part in J’ouvert ahead of the Children’s Day Parade at the Notting Hill Carnival (Yui Mok/PA)
People taking part in J’ouvert ahead of the Children’s Day Parade at the Notting Hill Carnival (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Revellers of all ages took to the streets for Notting Hill Carnival early on Sunday with a traditional, Caribbean celebration.

The carnival, Europe’s biggest street party and an annual extravaganza over the summer bank holiday weekend, helps celebrate Caribbean culture and history.

The festival began early on Sunday with the J’ouvert celebration where people covered each other in paint, coloured powder and chocolate.

Children’s day is set to take place on Sunday and is followed by the main event on Monday.

The streets are set to be flooded with colour, costumes, dancing and music.

About one million people are expected to be on the streets of west London for the event, the Metropolitan Police said previously.

About 7,000 police officers will be on duty across the capital this Sunday and Monday.

The Met said live facial recognition (LFR) technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – will be used on the approach to and from the carnival as well as outside the boundaries of the event.

Alongside the use of LFR technology, the Met also said it planned to install screening arches at some of the busiest entry points to the carnival, where stop-and-search powers will be used in a bid to keep weapons out.

The annual celebration has been running for more than 50 years.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in