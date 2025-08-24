Carnival revellers squirt paint as part of colourful Caribbean celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Revellers of all ages took to the streets for Notting Hill Carnival early on Sunday with a traditional, Caribbean celebration.

The carnival, Europe’s biggest street party and an annual extravaganza over the summer bank holiday weekend, helps celebrate Caribbean culture and history.

The festival began early on Sunday with the J’ouvert celebration where people covered each other in paint, coloured powder and chocolate.

Children’s day is set to take place on Sunday and is followed by the main event on Monday.

The streets are set to be flooded with colour, costumes, dancing and music.

About one million people are expected to be on the streets of west London for the event, the Metropolitan Police said previously.

About 7,000 police officers will be on duty across the capital this Sunday and Monday.

The Met said live facial recognition (LFR) technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – will be used on the approach to and from the carnival as well as outside the boundaries of the event.

Alongside the use of LFR technology, the Met also said it planned to install screening arches at some of the busiest entry points to the carnival, where stop-and-search powers will be used in a bid to keep weapons out.

The annual celebration has been running for more than 50 years.