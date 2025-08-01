Supreme Court to deliver verdict on car finance mis-selling case: Live updates
The ruling will have much wider ramifications for the industry and could mean millions of motorists are due compensation
Millions of motorists could be entitled to compensation on their hire-purchase agreements, as a Supreme Court ruling is set to decide on Friday.
In October last year, the Court of Appeal ruled that “secret” commission payments to car dealers as part of finance arrangements made before 2021 without the motorist’s fully informed consent were unlawful.
The outcome of the ruling could have major consequences for the industry, with the FCA telling the Supreme Court last year that almost 99 per cent of the roughly 32 million car finance agreements entered into since 2007 involved a commission payment to a broker.
Three drivers, Marcus Johnson, Andrew Wrench and Amy Hopcraft, all used car dealers as brokers for finance arrangements for second-hand cars, all worth less than £10,000.
In each case, the car dealer made a profit on the sale of the car but also received a commission from the lender for introducing the business to them – which the three claimants argued they did not know about.
Two lenders, FirstRand Bank and Close Brothers, took the row to the Supreme Court, arguing that the decision was an “egregious error”.
Lords Reed, Hodge, Lloyd-Jones, Briggs and Hamblen are due to hand down their ruling at 4.35pm on Friday.
Why is this court case so important?
Wayne Gibbard, who leads the automotive finance practice at law firm Shoosmiths, said Friday’s Supreme Court decision will be “absolutely fundamental to what happens next” for the sector.
He said it will inform the scale of potential compensation for customers, which will be overseen by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The FCA previously said that, if it thinks there was widespread harm to consumers as a result of commission payments, then it could set up an industry-wide redress scheme.
It said it will confirm within six weeks of the Supreme Court judgment whether it is planning to launch such a scheme.
Mr Gibbard stressed that this response will be particularly important going forward.
He said: “People can make an informed decision – the query is around their harm, have they been mis-sold something?
“And I think that’s been absent in the conversation.”
Court ruling could have major impact on car and finance industry
The three drivers who brought the court action, Marcus Johnson, Andrew Wrench and Amy Hopcraft, all used car dealers as brokers for finance arrangements for second-hand cars, all worth less than £10,000.
Only one finance option was presented to the motorists in each case, with the car dealers making a profit from the sale of the car and receiving commission from the lender.
The commission paid to dealers was affected by the interest rate on the loan.
The schemes were banned by the FCA in 2021, with the three drivers taking legal action individually between 2022 and 2023.
What is the background to the court case?
The Supreme Court – the UK’s highest court – is considering an appeal against a Court of Appeal ruling made in October last year, relating to three claimants who had each bought cars on credit.
The Court of Appeal found that “secret” commission payments, as part of finance arrangements made before 2021 without the motorist’s fully informed consent, were unlawful.
The lenders, FirstRand Bank and Close Brothers, are challenging that decision.
