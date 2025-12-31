Queen says she was ‘furious’ after she was attacked on train as teenager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has recalled in a radio broadcast being “so angry” and “furious” when she was attacked on a train as a teenager.

Camilla was in conversation with John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home last year, and former prime minister Baroness Theresa May for the recording.

Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 – Louise’s ex-partner – in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year.

Camilla said on the recording, which was aired on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I remember something that had been lurking in the back of my brain for a very long time, that when I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train, and I’d sort of forgotten about it, but I remember at the time being so angry. It was anger.”

She added: “Somebody I didn’t know. I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back.

“And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end’, and ‘Why is a button missing from your coat’.

“But I remember anger, and I was so furious about it, and it’s sort of lurked for many years.

“And I think, you know, when all the subject about domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy’s, it’s something that I feel very strongly about.”