Queen says she was ‘furious’ after she was attacked on train as teenager
Camilla was in conversation with John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home last year.
The Queen has recalled in a radio broadcast being “so angry” and “furious” when she was attacked on a train as a teenager.
Camilla was in conversation with John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home last year, and former prime minister Baroness Theresa May for the recording.
Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 – Louise’s ex-partner – in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year.
Camilla said on the recording, which was aired on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I remember something that had been lurking in the back of my brain for a very long time, that when I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train, and I’d sort of forgotten about it, but I remember at the time being so angry. It was anger.”
She added: “Somebody I didn’t know. I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back.
“And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end’, and ‘Why is a button missing from your coat’.
“But I remember anger, and I was so furious about it, and it’s sort of lurked for many years.
“And I think, you know, when all the subject about domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy’s, it’s something that I feel very strongly about.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks