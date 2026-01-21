Queen adds a touch of Spice to royal visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen was joined by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner as she visited a cancer support charity to meet people living with the disease.

Camilla arrived at Maggie’s Cheltenham centre in Gloucestershire on Wednesday afternoon to mark the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

Just over a month ago, the King, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, shared the good news that his schedule of treatment was being reduced in the new year, describing it as a “personal blessing”.

Camilla’s official engagement took place on the same day her stepson the Duke of Sussex started giving evidence in London as part of his High Court battle against the publisher of the Mail over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Halliwell-Horner was invited as a guest for Camilla’s visit as she is a supporter of Maggie’s.

The Queen arrived under a clear umbrella due to the rain.

After being introduced to various guests, including the Mayor of Cheltenham, she warmly embraced the former popstar and asked: “How nice to see you. Is this your first visit?”

Halliwell-Horner replied: “Yeah, amazing.”

The Queen, who is president of the charity, is meeting NHS and centre staff and people living with cancer to hear how they have been supported by Maggie’s.

She is also unveiling a portrait of herself by artist Eileen Hogan, and will hear about the revamped garden at the centre.

The Queen has been president of Maggie’s since 2008 and has visited 18 of its 27 centres.

The first Maggie’s opened in the grounds of the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, in 1996.

It offers care for people impacted by cancer, including free psychological, emotional and practical support, with no appointments necessary for the drop-in sessions.

Both the King and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer almost two years ago, with Kate announcing she was in remission at the start of 2025.