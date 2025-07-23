Camilla finds my royal tattoos ‘hilarious’, says superfan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen met a royal superfan who has endured hours of pain being inked with tattoos dedicated to the monarchy.

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

The two met at the annual Sandringham Flower Show where the King and Queen toured the exhibition tents viewing winners in flower arranging, vegetable produce and baking

Phil Smith, 61, said he first had the late Queen’s cypher tattooed on his leg, then above it Charles’s monogram followed by Camilla’s emblem and then 18 months ago the King and Queen’s cyphers entwined were inked on his lower thigh.

After showing her the newest tattoo he said: “She finds it hilarious.”

He added: “That was probably about an hour and a half (to ink), but it was bloody painful”.

“I’ve been corresponding with the Queen since before they got married – we hit it off.”

Hundreds of well-wishers stood behind crash barriers waiting to meet the royal couple with many shouting goodwill messages for Charles, who is receiving ongoing cancer care and who missed the last year’s event.

The King joked about his appearance after he was complemented on how well he was looking by a number of well-wishers.

Maria and Graham Sharples from Spalding, Lincolnshire, who regularly visit the show, called out to the King saying: “We missed you last year, you look very well.”

Mrs Sharples said: “He came over and said ‘it’s all done with mirrors’.”

Later, Irene Lane shouted to the King: “Good to see you’re back this year, praying for your good health,” and when she repeated the phrase to the Queen, Camilla made the crowd laugh when she said “touch wood” and tapped her head.