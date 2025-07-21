Double decker bus crashes into bridge in Manchester
15 people taken to hospital after collision in Eccles, Salford, on Monday afternoon
Emergency services declared a major incident after a double decker bus had its roof ripped off after crashing into a bridge in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police said they were responding to a collision between a bus and a bridge at the junction of Barton Road and Trafford Road in Eccles around 3pm on Monday.
“Emergency services are currently on scene as part of the ongoing work. Please avoid the area as road closures are currently in place.”
At least 15 people were injured, North West Ambulance Service, who received a call around 3pm, declared a major incident shortly afterwards and treated people at the scene.
Footage circulated on social media appears to show a yellow double decker bus hitting a bridge with a 3.5m height limit signposted on it.
Some 10 emergency ambulances, advanced paramedics, the Hazard Area Response Team (HART) and colleagues from North West Air Ambulance attended the scene.
Patients were taken to Salford Royal and Manchester Royal Infirmary hospitals. The ambulance service stood down the major incident status around 4.22pm, but continue to remain on scene.
Transport for Greater Manchester confirmed the bus was a 100 service and was in operation at the time of the incident.
Vernon Everitt, Transport commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone on board the bus. Our absolute focus has been on supporting emergency services in their response, with some people treated at the scene and some taken to hospital.
"An immediate and urgent investigation into the circumstances is underway and we are working closely with the investigation team at Greater Manchester Police and the bus operator, Stagecoach.
“This is clearly a distressing situation for everyone involved and we’d like to thank emergency services for their swift response.”
Road closures have been put in place and the area remains busy. An investigation is underway at the scene and the damaged bus has been removed from the scene.
The transport operator warned some local congestion might take place as diversions were put in place into the evening.
“In order to support people making journeys in the area, bus tickets are being accepted on the Eccles and Trafford Park Metrolink lines while road diversions are in place,” the operator said.
Police responded to a similar incident in which a double decker bus crashed into the bridge on Eccles Lane back in April 2023.
