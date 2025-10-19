Russian spies have links to illegal migration smuggling gangs, reports claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian spies have links to people-smuggling gangs trafficking migrants into Europe, reports have suggested.

Daniel Mitov, Bulgaria’s equivalent of the home secretary, told the Times his government had evidence of direct links between Russia’s foreign intelligence agency and the gangs helping illegal migrants to cross Europe.

His claim comes as ministers from Europe will gather alongside Sir Keir Starmer in London in the coming week to discuss plans to stem illegal migration through the Western Balkans.

“Illegal migration inflows are an instrument for hostile regimes to destabilise the European Union and the United Kingdom,” Mr Mitov told the Times.

He also suggested left-wing humanitarian groups were in direct contact with the smuggling gangs.

The claims came after ministers returned 16 more people to France this week, taking the number deported under the deal to 42, the Home Office said.

It is understood the number of migrants arriving from France under the “one-in, one-out” treaty struck by Sir Keir and Emmanuel Macron now stands at 23.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood described the latest deportation efforts as the “largest return flight under our historic deal with the French”.

She added: “And it sends a warning to those considering entering this country illegally: if you come here by small boat, you can be sent back.”

More flights are expected to take place in the coming days and week.

The latest English Channel crossing figures meanwhile showed a total of 369 people made the perilous journey in seven boats on Saturday, bringing the total for the year so far to 36,734, according to analysis of Home Office figures by the PA news agency.

The total is 82 short of the total for the whole of 2024 which was 36,816.

The returns deal signed earlier this year is aimed at creating a disincentive for the Channel crossing.

Ms Mahmood met her counterparts from the western Balkans in London on Wednesday, ahead of the Prime Minister’s gathering next week.

International policing efforts are attempting to crack down on smuggling gangs who have plotted trafficking routes through the region.