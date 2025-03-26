Deaf TikTok star’s inquest delayed because of lack of sign language interpreter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A coroner has been forced to adjourn an inquest into a deaf TikTok star’s death because there were no sign language interpreters available to translate for deaf witnesses.

Imogen Nunn, 25, died in Brighton, East Sussex, on New Year’s Day 2023 after taking a poisonous substance.

Ms Nunn, who was born deaf, raised awareness of hearing and mental health issues on her social media accounts, which attracted more than 780,000 followers.

At a hearing on Wednesday at West Sussex Coroner’s Court, an inquest into her death was adjourned until May 20 because the court had, so far, been unable to secure a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter for two witnesses who are due to give evidence.

The two witnesses concerned are members of staff at the deaf adult community team (DACT) at South West London and St George’s NHS Trust, who are deaf themselves.

The inquest heard that Ms Schofield had issued a prevention of future death (PFD) report that concerns the difficulties in securing BSL interpreters which has been sent to interested parties including the South West London and St George’s Mental Health Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the chief constable of Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Copies have also been sent to the Ministry of Justice, Brighton and Hove City Council, the minister for social security and disability Sir Stephen Timms and minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds.

Addressing the family of Ms Nunn, who was referred to as Immy throughout the inquest, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said court staff “will not rest” until an interpreter is confirmed.

The coroner said: “It is with the deepest regret that this case is being adjourned.”

“As you see from my prevention of future deaths report, it is an issue being taken up with the Ministry of Justice because it is an issue that affects the administration of justice,” she added.

Ms Nunn’s mother, Louise Nunn, said in a statement released after the hearing: “We welcome the coroner taking the highly unusual step of issuing a PFD report during the inquest to highlight the chronic lack of availability of BSL interpreters.

“The coroner has rightly recognised that without a BSL interpreter, it would not be possible for the deaf witnesses to give their evidence to the inquest.

“Immy’s first language was BSL and sadly this is an issue she faced on countless occasions, including when trying to engage with the services meant to support her.

“To be in the position where there is no option but to adjourn the inquest into her death as a result of the same issue is hugely upsetting and disappointing to us.

“We are now calling for urgent action in response to the coroner’s concerns, so that no other family has to have their loved one’s inquest disrupted in this way in future.”

The prevention of future deaths report, written by Ms Schofield, reads: “During the course of the inquest (which has yet to be concluded), I heard evidence that there was a lack of availability of British Sign Language Interpreters able to help support deaf patients in the community who were being treated with mental health difficulties.

“This was particularly apparent when mental health staff were seeking an interpreter at short notice for a patient who was in crisis.

“The lack of interpreters available has meant that urgent assessments are being carried out with no interpreters present.”

The report adds that the inquest has been delayed for two months because there were no BSL interpreters available to translate for the two deaf witnesses over the two-week period originally listed for the inquest.

West Sussex County Council said in a statement: “A British Sign Language translator was booked to provide support on the day two deaf witnesses were due to give evidence but due to circumstances beyond our control this interpreter was unable to fulfil this commitment.

“Despite an extensive search for a replacement the Coroner Service was unable to find another interpreter.

“The coroner was therefore left with no alternative but to adjourn the inquest until May 20 2025.

“The coroner has raised the issue with the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England.”