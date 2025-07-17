Britons smoke an estimated 28.6 billion cigarettes every year, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An estimated 28.6 billion cigarettes are smoked in Britain each year, the equivalent of 78 million a day, according to new analysis.

There are particularly high levels of consumption in more disadvantaged areas, with researchers calling for targeted public health efforts to tackle smoking rates.

Charities warned the “staggering figure” is a “stark reminder of the deadly toll of inaction”, and urged the Government to prioritise the Tobacco and Vapes Bill after Parliament’s summer recess.

The Cancer Research UK study, carried out by experts at University College London (UCL), used monthly Smoking Toolkit Study data from between 2022 and 2024.

The analysis estimates adults who smoked consumed an average of 10.4 cigarettes per day, with 5.5% of those smoking more than 20 a day.

Average consumption per smoker per year was 528 cigarettes, equating to 28.6 billion per year.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggests 11.9% adults in the UK – the equivalent of six million people – smoked in 2023, the lowest proportion since current records began in 2011.

However, England could struggle to meet its smokefree target of 5% by 2030 if current trends continue, according to Cancer Research UK, with projections suggesting it may not be met until 2039.

The study also highlighted inequalities in cigarette consumption in Britain.

People from more deprived backgrounds smoked 11 cigarettes a day on average, compared to those in wealthier areas, who smoked 9.4 per day.

Researchers also found people in the North East and Scotland smoked the most – 11.7 each – while people in London and the South West smoked the least, with 8.4 and 9.5 cigarettes respectively.

Dr Sarah Jackson, research fellow at UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said bringing down consumption rates can improve public health and also help the environment.

“Tackling smoking is not just about preventing uptake among future generations,” she said.

“Supporting the six million people in the UK who currently smoke cigarettes to quit will have major benefits for public health and for the environment.

“Despite declining smoking rates, over 28 billion cigarettes are still consumed in Great Britain each year, generating up to 140,000 metric tons of toxic, non-biodegradable waste annually.

“Reducing cigarette consumption, particularly in the most affected regions and communities, is critical not only to save lives and narrow health inequalities, but also to protect our environment from one of the most pervasive forms of plastic pollution.”

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: “While great strides have been made to bring down smoking rates, we can’t afford to be complacent.

“Every week, around 550 million cigarettes are still smoked in Britain – that’s enough to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool. It’s vital that everyone, wherever they live, can access the support they need to quit smoking for good.”

Dr Walker described the Tobacco and Vapes Bill as “a historic opportunity to help stub out the harms of smoking” but said it is frustrating the the legislation “isn’t progressing through Parliament as quickly as it should be”.

The legislation – which cleared the House of Commons in March – will prevent anyone born on or after January 1 2009 from legally smoking if it becomes law.

It is set to undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

However, around 20 billion cigarettes have been smoked in Britain since the bill was reintroduced in Commons in November last year, according to the analysis.

Dr Walker added: “Tobacco is a toxic product that should have no place in our future, and I urge all parliamentarians to back a smokefree UK and prioritise this Bill when it returns to the House of Lords.

“This world-leading legislation has strong political and public support that can’t be ignored.”

Reacting to the study, Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said: “Since Parliament last debated the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, an estimated 6.7 billion cigarettes have been smoked in the UK.

“That staggering figure is a stark reminder of the deadly toll of inaction. Every day that passes without this legislation is a day lost in protecting our children from addiction and improving public health.

“We urge the Government to make this Bill a priority immediately after summer recess. The country cannot afford further delay – this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a smokefree future, and it must not be squandered.”