Two arrested after multiple people stabbed on train, police say
British Transport Police said they were responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
Two people have been arrested after a number of people were stabbed on a train to a Cambridgeshire town, police have said.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said armed police attended after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7.39pm on Saturday.
In a post on X, British Transport Police said: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.
“Officers are in attendance alongside @CambsCops and two people have been arrested.”
In a statement on Facebook, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.
“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.
“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.”
Huntingdon Station is closed, National Rail said, with all lines blocked.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates East Coast Mainline services in the UK, confirmed the incident had happened on one of its trains and has urged passengers not to travel because of “major disruption”.
In a statement on X at 9.21pm, LNER said: “We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station, all lines are blocked.
“Our advice is ‘Do Not Travel’. Please defer your travel where you can.”
Cambridgeshire Constabulary urged anyone with information about the incident to report it online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report quoting incident 495 of November 1, or by calling 101.