Who’s in the cast for Saturday Night Live UK?

A UK version of US TV show Saturday Night Live is being launched next month, with the names of the 11 comedians taking part now revealed.

The cast includes Black Ops star Hammed Animashaun, The Windsors actress Celeste Dring, and the winner of the 2025 Edinburgh Comedy Award For Best Newcomer, Ayoade Bamgboye.

The show, which will be aired on Sky Original, is the first ever official British incarnation of NBC’s late-night comedy show, and will be broadcast live each week.

As with the US version – known for launching the careers of stars including Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Eddie Murphy – a different guest host will take the helm each Saturday.

Written, rehearsed and performed in the week leading up to each show, it is staged in front of a live studio audience and features a format which includes an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music, and a UK take on the satirical news segment, the Weekend Update.

Also among the cast are former Scottish Comedian Of The Year Larry Dean, Changing Ends star Jack Shep, Shakespeare’s Globe regular George Fouracres, and former Cambridge Footlights member Emma Sidi.

It is completed by Taskmaster contestant Ania Magliano, Everyone Else Burns star Paddy Young, Edinburgh Fringe regular Annabel Marlow, and stand up comedian Al Nash.

The six-episode series will kick off on March 21, when UK audiences will be able to hear the line: “Live from London, it’s Saturday Night.”

Animashaun said it was a “privilege” to be part of the line-up.

“I don’t think there’s another show like it that’s been running as long,” he added.

“It would’ve been weird to have said no.”

Magliano said being a part of the programme was “incredibly cool”.

She added: “I love performing stand-up, but the chance to work collaboratively with other amazing comedians was a huge draw for me.

“SNL is a major comedy institution that I never expected to be a part of, so the idea that I get to go live on Saturday nights is mad.”

Lead producer James Longman said: “The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they’re bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny.

“The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.”

Phil Edgar Jones, executive director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, said: “We all need a laugh like never before, so we’re beyond excited to bring Saturday Night Live to the UK, only 50 short years after it first launched in the US.

“The show’s long-standing legacy of discovering and nurturing outstanding comedy talent speaks for itself, and this UK version will build on that legacy with the support of Lorne Michaels, a brilliant local production team, and an exciting new generation of voices.

“Saturday nights are looking bright!”

Saturday Live, a UK comedy and music show which featured Harry Enfield, Ben Elton, Julian Clary, Tracey Ullman, Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie and many other stars, was broadcast throughout the 1980s, starting on Channel 4 in 1985. This show had no official connection to Saturday Night Live.