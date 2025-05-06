British student nurse’s roommate charged with her murder in Texas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The roommate of a British student nurse has been charged with her murder after she was stabbed to death in Texas.

Elizabeth Odunsi, known to her friends and family as Tamilore Odunsi, was found with multiple stab wounds on the kitchen floor of a property at around 3.50pm on April 26, Houston Police said.

Chester Lamar Grant, 40, was arrested on Friday and later charged with her murder after he was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the incident in Goforth Street, Houston, the force said.

Detectives were called to the property above an apartment complex for a welfare check and did not receive an answer when they knocked on the door, police said.

The force said that as well as discovering the body of Ms Odunsi when they entered the address, officers also found a man in a bedroom with at least one stab wound.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to bring Ms Odunsi back to the UK from the US “to give her the peaceful and dignified farewell she deserves”.

The 23-year-old went by the name of Tami Dollars on the social media platform TikTok and had amassed more than 45,000 followers.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and was killed “just days before she was set to graduate from university.”

The page’s description read: “With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of our beloved sister, daughter, and friend, Tamilore Odunsi—known to her TikTok family as Tami Dollars or TD.

“Tami was a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness. She was just 23 years old.

“A devoted Christian, she was a God-fearing young woman who found strength and joy in her faith.

“She had a deep love for her church community, where she was actively involved and always eager to serve others with humility and grace.”

The page said Ms Odunsi had travelled to the US to “pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service.”

It continued: “Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare.

“Outside of her studies, she brought joy to others through her love for creating content and expressing her vibrant personality.”

The fundraiser has raised more than £64,000.

Addressing what the money will go towards, the page description added: “Now, we are asking for help to give her the peaceful and dignified farewell she deserves.

“Our goal is to bring Tami home from the United States to the UK so she can be laid to rest surrounded by her family and loved ones.

“We are raising funds to cover the costs of her repatriation, funeral, and burial, and to support our family during this incredibly painful time.”