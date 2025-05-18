People’s heart health in the UK declining rapidly in ‘worrying trend’ – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People’s heart health in the UK has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than any other decade for more than 50 years, figures suggest.

Analysis by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) found rising deaths among working-age adults from cardiovascular disease, increasing heart failure and growing risks from obesity and diabetes.

Cardiovascular deaths in working age adults have risen by 18% since 2019, from 18,693 to 21,975 in 2023, averaging 420 a week.

Since 2020, the BHF has found a “worrying trend”, including:

– A 21% rise in the number of people diagnosed with heart failure in the UK, to a record high of 785,000 in March 2024 from 650,000 in March 2020;

– A 10% rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, up to a record high of 1.62 million up from 1.48 million over the same time period;

– A 12% rise in the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, up to a record high of 4.6 million from 4.1 million;

– Rising rates of obesity across the board.

The new analysis also shows an 83% increase in people waiting for planned heart hospital treatment in England, from 232,082 at the start of the decade to 425,372 in March 2025. Cardiac waiting lists have also grown in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The BHF said the shift follows decades of progress to nearly halve annual deaths from conditions such as heart attack and stroke since the 1960s.

It said issues such as an increasingly unhealthy population, widening health inequalities, the impact of Covid, pressure on the NHS and a lack of action over the last decade have all had an effect.

Launching a new strategy, the BHF said focusing investment in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science and genomics could help revolutionise how the UK prevents and treats cardiovascular disease.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the charity, said: “It’s been the worst start to a decade for heart health for half a century, but we’re entering an era of immense scientific opportunity that can turn this tide.

“By driving a research revolution, we can reverse this worrying trend and save more lives than ever before.

“The BHF’s new strategy will be key to this, and the next step for us as we aim to save many more families the heartbreak of losing loved ones far too soon.”

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the BHF, said: “We need to act now to prevent the hard-won progress of recent decades being lost for future generations.

“Reimagining how we prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is key to transforming the nation’s health.

“Research and innovation are how we’ll achieve this, and the rapid advances in AI, data science, technology and advanced therapies offer us a glimpse into what’s possible if we capitalise on this era of scientific opportunity.

“We can’t do this alone, so support from governments and partners will be critical to unleash the potential of the UK’s life sciences sector to help unlock the lifesaving treatments and cures millions are still waiting for.”

By 2035, the charity wants the UK to prevent 125,000 heart attacks and strokes, reduce early deaths from cardiovascular disease by 25%, and cut the number of years lost to heart-related ill health by 25% by 2035.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We welcome this new strategy from the British Heart Foundation and value their contribution to our upcoming 10 Year Health Plan.

“We are tackling the root causes of poor heart health by clamping down on smoking and obesity, as part of our Plan for Change to shift care from sickness to prevention.

“We are also delivering more tests and scans in the community, alongside greater use of technology to help people manage their conditions closer to home and reduce hospital admissions.”