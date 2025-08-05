Couple make first call home since being detained in Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple detained in Iran are “holding strong”, their family have said after being able to speak to them directly for the first time in seven months.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, of East Sussex, were detained in January while on a motorcycle tour around the world and later charged with espionage.

They deny the allegations.

Their son Joe Bennett, of Folkestone, Kent, told the BBC he had an eight-minute call with his mother.

He said: “We laughed, we cried, and for a few brief moments, it felt like the weight of the past seven months lifted.”

He feels his parents are “holding strong”, adding that “they’re resilient, they’re positive, and somehow, they’re still smiling”.

The couple have been separated, are being held in different prisons and have access to basic resources, according to Mr Bennett.

He also told BBC Radio Kent that British officials saw his father was “dishevelled and had lost a lot of weight”.

His mother is not walking well due to prison conditions.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British and British-Iranian nationals, who are at significant risk of detention, not to travel to the Middle Eastern country.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.

“We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

“We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”