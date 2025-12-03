Home hand-painted by British artist goes on the market as £2 million work of art

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British artist Emily Powell has transformed her terraced home into a lived-in artwork and is now putting it on the market with a guide price of £2 million.

The five-bedroom property in Brixham, Devon, is adorned with floor-to-ceiling pieces which Powell, 35, has hand-painted onto every surface – from light switches to floorboards, and bath tiles to her fridge.

There are around 400 square metres of deeply personal works, encompassing two floors, which flow together as one walk-in painting.

Fishing boats bob along the skirting board in the hallway, the kitchen table is set with plates, cups and a teapot, the cupboard under the stairs is a swimming pool with ladder, and birds fly throughout the home.

Each immersive room is designed to bring different emotions, from the comforting red lounge with fireplace tiles containing family memories, to the circus-themed playroom featuring animals wearing party hats.

The upstairs hallway leading to the master bedroom has giant sunflowers, referencing Powell’s residency on the Isles of Scilly this summer, while her young child’s room has giant tigers offering protection during the night.

Powell, who grew up in Liverpool, will host a series of open-house tours ahead of the property being sold – with around 400 members of the public due to experience the installation this week.

She has pledged to return to the house every 10 years for the rest of her life for retouching to ensure the artwork is preserved.

The house sale includes an additional 65 pieces Powell has produced over the past decade, and 20 items of painted furniture, from the fridge and freezer to bookcases, a bin store and play house.

“It took us so long to be able to buy our first house, which was completely bought with painting money from my pieces over the past 10 years,” said Powell, who lives with her husband, young child and cat.

“When we got here, we had been in rented accommodation for so long. It was such a special moment. I thought we would have beautiful carpets and polished ornaments but that didn’t happen at all.

“I think it was a couple of weeks before I decided to paint a tree on the back of the office door, then it grew really quickly.

“It has become a journey through different parts of my life. Each room has colour palettes to support your emotions.

“There are birds flying in memory of my late father and different scenes from my life, from the Arctic and Lake District to the Inner Hebrides of Scotland.

“When you walk into the house, on the doormat there is an homage to Matisse and artists who painted still life pieces of the home.”

Powell used five-litre tins of house paint, applied with a selection of brushes from her local hardware store, to create the pieces.

She described how motherhood had given her time at home, especially in the evening, when she would pick up a paintbrush and create new works inspired by moments of her life.

“When you live inside one giant painting, there are so many angles you have to consider and colour combinations that shift through doorways or up the stairs,” she added.

Tickets to the open-house tours sold out within 24 hours, with more than 500 people on a waiting list.

Visitors will travel from the United States and Europe to go on the tours, which will see Powell’s kitchen turned into a tea room with cake from Devon company High Tide Tea.

“I’ve had so many requests over the years to open the house up,” Powell said.

“I felt like I have finally finished it.

“We’ve chosen to put it on the market because it’s really important to me that this entire chapter is preserved.

“I don’t want to paint over what’s already here, I need to start a new chapter.

“This is an opportunity for people to have an entire capsule of art.”

Riccardo Carrelli, who is handling the sale for Chestertons, said it was a “fusion” of art and property.

“The collection is a significant art investment at an early stage in the artist’s career,” Mr Carrelli added.